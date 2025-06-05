World of Warcraft game director: 'Trust is everything, transparency is the only way'

World of Warcraft game director Ion Hazzikostas chronicles the lessons learned across 20 years of WoW at a recent game dev event, saying that trust is key.

At the recent Nordic Game 2025 conference in Sweden, World of Warcraft game director Ion Hazzikostas gave a stage presentation about the lessons that he's learned through 20 years of the MMORPG.

Hazzikostas' presentation strongly emphasized that game developers and publishers must maintain a healthy relationship with their communities, and trust will often determine whether or not a game lives or dies. The insight rings true and can be attributed to the long-running success of specific games as well as the total U-turn reinventions of big games like Final Fantasy XIV and even Fallout 76.

Below we have a transcription of what Blizzard's Hazzikostas said at the event regarding player trust: