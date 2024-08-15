World of Warcraft now playable on the cloud, iconic MMO arrives on GeForce NOW

World of Warcraft comes to GeForce NOW, and it arrives with CurseForge Addon support for veteran players that love to mod their WoW.

World of Warcraft is a veritable institution that is still going strong after 20 years. The popular MMO's latest expansion, The War Within, launches on August 26, and ahead of its launch, NVIDIA has announced that World of Warcraft is now available to stream via the cloud on GeForce NOW.

World of Warcraft with CurseForge Addons on GeForce NOW, image credit: NVIDIA.

NVIDIA simply hasn't added World of Warcraft to GeForce NOW; it has also partnered with CurseForge to support the top mods or Addons for the game. CurseForge Addons are popular with WoW players as they offer revamped UI layouts, combat tools, action bars, and even quest helpers. For veteran players, modding WoW is a key part of the experience, so it's great to see NVIDIA go all out and work with CurseForge to bring World of Warcraft to GeForce NOW.

How will Add-Ons work over the cloud? Just like they do on a gaming PC, you need to enable them from the game's menu and start playing. NVIDIA offers a quick guide on the feature that you can read here.

World of Warcraft isn't the only game being added to the ever-growing GeForce NOW library this week. Double Fine's Psychonauts and Psychonauts 2 have been added, two critically acclaimed action-adventure platformers where you take on the role of psychic Razputin "Raz" Aquato. The new sci-fi horror extraction shooter Level Zero: Extraction is also playable on GeForce NOW.

Finally, Crytek's Hunt: Showdown 1896 is also playable, which moves the action from the original version's Louisiana swamps to the mountains of Colorado. Unlike the aging World of Warcraft, a game from 2004, Hunt: Showdown 1896 will take advantage of GeForce NOW's powerful RTX hardware.