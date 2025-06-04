Toby Fox's new Undertale game Deltarune is a mega indie hit, achieves 133,000 players on Steam

Toby Fox's newly-launched indie game Deltarune is the top-selling game right now on Steam's PC storefront and has hit over 132,000 concurrent players.

Undertale creator Toby Fox just launched his new game today, and it's already doing major sales numbers on PC.

The final chapters of Deltarune, the not-a-sequel anagram to 2015's smash indie hit Undertale, were released today. Now that gamers can buy and play the turn-based Deltarune through its entirety, full game sales appear to be going through the roof, at least on Steam.

At the time of writing, Deltarune is the #1 best-selling game on Steam and has amassed an incredible 133,224 all-time concurrent players peak, as per SteamDB. Deltarune is currently beating out newcomers like Elden Ring Nightreign on Steam, which is #2, and Dune: Awakening, which is #3.

Other metric points show that Deltarune is the #6 most-played game on Steam right now.

Deltarune is currently available on the PlayStation Store, the Xbox store, the Nintendo eShop, and Steam. A free demo that includes chapters 1 & 2 is available for all platforms.