Toby Fox's new Undertale game Deltarune is a mega indie hit, achieves 133,000 players on Steam

Undertale creator Toby Fox just launched his new game today, and it's already doing major sales numbers on PC.
The final chapters of Deltarune, the not-a-sequel anagram to 2015's smash indie hit Undertale, were released today. Now that gamers can buy and play the turn-based Deltarune through its entirety, full game sales appear to be going through the roof, at least on Steam.
At the time of writing, Deltarune is the #1 best-selling game on Steam and has amassed an incredible 133,224 all-time concurrent players peak, as per SteamDB. Deltarune is currently beating out newcomers like Elden Ring Nightreign on Steam, which is #2, and Dune: Awakening, which is #3.
Other metric points show that Deltarune is the #6 most-played game on Steam right now.
Deltarune is currently available on the PlayStation Store, the Xbox store, the Nintendo eShop, and Steam. A free demo that includes chapters 1 & 2 is available for all platforms.
The next adventure in the UNDERTALE series has appeared!
Dive into the parallel story to UNDERTALE! Fight or spare your way through action-packed battles as you explore a mysterious world alongside an endearing cast of new and familiar characters. Chapters 1-4 will be available at launch, with more planned as free updates!
- A massive soundtrack and story written by Toby Fox!
- Meet new and endearing main characters, as well as familiar faces like Toriel, Sans, and more. Huh? Papyrus? No, he's busy. Sorry
- Smooth and expressive pixel-animation by Temmie. She also has a new hat (in-game)
- A linear, chapter-based system that you can pick up from anywhere.
- Creative bullet-dodging based battles inspired by games like the Touhou series and Chrono Trigger.
- Jevilishly difficult hidden bosses.
- And......... only 1 ending...?