Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 to have 120Hz LCD screen with VRR and HDR support

The Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to have a LCD display and be capable of 120Hz in handheld mode, with support for both HDR and VRR.

Nintendo Switch 2 to have 120Hz LCD screen with VRR and HDR support
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: A Famiboards user, Secretboy, accurately predicted the Nintendo Switch 2's GPU performance and claims it will feature a 120Hz LCD screen with HDR and VRR support. The Switch 2 is expected to have 3.1 TFLOPS docked and 1.72 TFLOPS handheld, enhancing game development and performance. OLED screens are unlikely due to cost, at first.

Ahead of Nintendo's official deep dive into the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, we have a new rumor from a user who was almost on the money when it came to leaking the console's GPU performance.

Nintendo Switch 2 to have 120Hz LCD screen with VRR and HDR support 3213232
2

Here's what has happened. Famiboards user Secretboy called the Nintendo Switch 2 would have 3 TFLOPS in docked mode and 1.4/1.5 TFLOPS in handheld. Ten days later, it was leaked the Switch 2 will have 3.1 TFLOPS docked and 1.72 TFLOPS in handheld - pretty damn close for a guess. Secretboy also claimed in January the Switch 2 would feature a 120Hz LCD screen, and would come with HDR/VRR support.

Secretboy has now reiterated those claims, saying he has heard confirmation the next generation console will have a 120Hz refresh rate in handheld with an LCD screen, and support both HDR and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate).

In a recent post by the leaker, it's stated he has no idea about the "actual quality of the screen" but speculates that OLED was always out of the question for the first iteration of the console as it would significantly increase the cost of the console due to the price of OLED panels. This isn't totally surprising, nor a bad guess, as it is the same route Nintendo took with the original Switch, as the company later released an OLED version in 2021 - 4 years after the initial release.

If it's true the Switch 2's display supports 120Hz and VRR, it will mean developers will have a much easier time porting/making titles for the new hardware, as it will mean the possibility of 40FPS modes. Not to mention, it will be double the refresh rate of the current Switch, meaning the average minimum FPS on the Switch 2 will now be 60FPS, instead of the current 30FPS.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

