New graphics world record overclock is 4.25GHz - and we bet you can't guess the GPU used

It wasn't the RTX 4090, although that graphics card did hold the previous record - it was an integrated GPU, in fact, the iGPU of the Core Ultra 9 285K.

The fastest speed a GPU has ever run at has been beaten with a new world record overclock set by a well-known enthusiast in the field, SkatterBencher.

As VideoCardz reports, this achievement happened at Computex 2025, in a livestream of the G.Skill World Record OC Stage, where the overclocker recorded a speed of 4250 MHz running GPU-Z - with integrated Intel graphics no less.

To be precise, this was the iGPU of the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, and following the record-breaking feat, SkatterBencher configured a 3.9GHz overclock with more longevity (obviously record-breaking efforts are brief in nature).

The overclocker explains:

"The next objective for the Computex 2025 demo was to run all the benchmarks used in SkatterBencher #86 at an extreme yet stable frequency and with a high-performance memory configuration. 3900 MHz GPU frequency with DDR5-8600 and an optimized memory subsystem was relatively easy to keep stable at 1.6V and -160°Celsius. It passed all our benchmark tests."

Impressive. And when we say brief in terms of the world record stuff, take the past top GPU clock speed achieved by Splave, which was 4020MHz (with an NVIDIA RTX 4090) as an example - it lasted in a stable state for less than a second (just over 825 milliseconds).

Recently, back in March 2025, SkatterBencher overclocked the Core Ultra 9 285K processor itself. That was in a traditional setup with an ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard and custom loop liquid cooling, with the Intel CPU hitting 5.8GHz.

The overclocker noted that it was one of the trickiest chips he's ever worked with, especially the performance cores which are like "trying to squeeze blood out of a stone" in terms of pushing clocks faster.