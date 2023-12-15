Hideo Kojima's dream comes true: He's finally making a movie

Decades of entertainment comes full circle: Notorious film buff and art maven Hideo Kojima is finally making a movie, and it's based on Death Stranding.

It's official: Hideo Kojima is finally working on a film based on his games.

Hideo Kojima has a voracious appetite for art, film, and music. Looking at his games, this comes with the territory; Kojima's work is filled with pop culture references, highly artistic influences, and complex stories interwoven with relatable human themes. This combination delivers a cinematic interactive experience.

Now Kojima is officially making a movie (although some could argue Death Stranding is just that). The auteur announced that Kojima Productions is working alongside independent film production company A24 on Death Stranding movie. A24 seems like the perfect fit for Kojima's style--it's known for an eclectic range of art-house films like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Midsommar, Hereditary, and The Whale.

Hideo Kojima says that the Death Stranding film will not be a "direct translation of the game," and will instead appeal to movie buffs and game fans alike.

"There are a lot of "game adaptation films" out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born."

"It's official: we've partnered with Kojima Productions on the live-action feature film adaptation of Hideo Kojima's acclaimed video game, DEATH STRANDING," A24 announced.

Casting and director information remains unclear. Death Stranding stars various high-profile actors including Hannibal's Mads Mikkelsen, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, Bionic Woman's Lindsay Wagner, and Mission Impossible's Lea Seydoux (among others). Both Reedus and Seydoux are returning for Death Stranding 2.