PS4 exclusive The Order 1886 had working multiplayer in second year, was part of a trilogy

Ready At Dawn creative director Ru Weerasuriya says that The Order 1886 had working multiplayer in year 2, and that a trilogy of games was planned.

The Order: 1886 was supposed to be the start of a bold new trilogy of games for Ready At Dawn, but the game never gained enough traction and eventually the studio shut down.

PS4 launch game The Order: 1886 made waves in 2013 for its impressive cinematic sequences and eye-opening visuals. There was just one issue: the game was really short. As a result, Ready At Dawn's third-person action game didn't blow up as the studio had hoped it would--the devs ambitious plans for sequels.

We now have a better understanding of what could've been in The Order franchise. Former Ready At Dawn creative director Ru Weerasuriya recently outlined some of those ideas in a recent interview with French YouTuber Julien Chieze.

According to the interview, Ready At Dawn actually had a working multiplayer build of The Order: 1886 in the second year of the game's development. There were story ideas for a trilogy of games, complete with big jumps in time frames.

After The Order's launch, the studio also wanted to dramatically boost the amount of combat interactions, eventually aspiring to have players face off against dozens of enemies at once.

Below we've compiled a transcription of the machine-translated interview segment: