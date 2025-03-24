DOJ says Google has 'robbed consumers and businesses,' demands Chrome be sold

A new Department of Justice filing has demanded Google divest Chrome, stating the search engine giant has robbed 'consumers and businesses'.

TL;DR: The Department of Justice has filed a demand for Google to divest its Chrome browser, alleging that the company has exploited consumers and businesses. The Department of Justice has filed a demand for Google to divest its Chrome browser, alleging that the company has exploited consumers and businesses.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has published a new filing against Google that reaffirms its position that Google currently holds a monopoly over the search engine market and demands the company begin selling off Chrome.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The DOJ hasn't held back in these claims, with the regulatory body stating in the filing that a part of its "Revised Proposed Final Judgement" (RPF) is calling for Google to be prohibited from making search-related payments to Apple and non-Apple search distribution partners to make Google the default search engine on iPhone.

Google is also called for to be prohibited from making "exclusive agreements with content publishers" that include bundling, typing, or commingling its general search engine or search access point with any other Google product, along with the prohibition of Google entering into agreements that are related to the distribution of general search services. And the big one, Google Chrome to be sold.

It should be noted the DOJ filing isn't a legal requirement from Google but a proposal for the ongoing case against the company where the regulatory body claims it has gained a monopoly over the market through anti-competitive practices such as paying platforms such as Apple. Google's payment of exorbitant amounts of money to make Google the default search engine on its devices was named as one of Google's anti-competitive tactics.

This, among other anti-compete practices the DOJ has alleged, has enabled Google to perform "unchecked monopolistic conduct over the past decade" that has "secured the American people's reliance."

The court filing states the following, "The American people's reliance on Google's search engine is well-known. Less understood, however, is how Google-through its unlawful and unchecked, monopolistic conduct over the past decade-secured the American people's reliance. Google's anticompetitive conduct has denied users of a basic American value-the ability to choose in the marketplace. Through its sheer size and unrestricted power, Google has robbed consumers and businesses of a fundamental promise owed to the public-their right to choose among competing services. Google's illegal conduct has created an economic goliath, one that wreaks havoc over the marketplace to ensure that-no matter what occurs-Google always wins."