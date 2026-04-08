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These are the least repairable 2026 laptops according to new study

With the top laptop brands given a grade that measures the repairability of their devices, Apple scored the lowest while ASUS scored the highest.

These are the least repairable 2026 laptops according to new study
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TL;DR: The 2026 PIRG Education Fund study rates laptop repairability using the French index, with Apple scoring lowest due to difficult disassembly, while Lenovo improved from F to C. ASUS leads with B+, and most major brands show little change, highlighting ongoing challenges in repair access and transparency.

A new study from the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund, examining the repairability of 2026 laptops and smartphones, provides insight into the repairability of modern hardware. The study uses the French index to calculate results, which measures the availability of repair documentation and spare parts, the affordability of parts, tool requirements, software updates, and more.

Failing the Fix (2026) scorecard grading repairability of laptops by brand, image credit: PIRG Education Fund.
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Failing the Fix (2026) scorecard grading repairability of laptops by brand, image credit: PIRG Education Fund.

And with that, the Failing the Fix (2026) report assigns a letter grade to companies based on the repairability of their devices. The two companies that scored the lowest are Apple, which got a C-, and then Lenovo, which scored a C. The good news for Lenovo is that this is an improvement over last year's F grade, indicating that the company's ThinkPad, Yoga, and Legion laptop lines have seen notable gains in repairability.

This gives Apple the lowest score among the top eight brands, with ASUS scoring the highest at B+, followed by Acer at B. One of the main reasons Apple now scores the lowest for its MacBook range is a low disassembly score, which makes it hard for consumers to access hardware components directly.

However, the results here are definitely skewed towards the French market, as laptop makers lose points for not posting their repair scores alongside laptops sold in the region, which is a requirement.

"Consumers should be able to access information about repairability and longevity as soon as a product goes on sale," the report says. "For a device to be repairable, it must be designed to facilitate repairs - such as being easy to disassemble - and have an ecosystem of support where users can access parts and documentation, in addition to a range of repair businesses that can provide service."

That said, aside from a few minor changes, the 2026 results mirror last year's.

"There were no significant changes across many of the eight most popular laptop brands in the U.S: HP, Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and ASUS," the report concludes. "Acer and ASUS each fell a step. HP improved two steps from C last year to B- this year. Lenovo went from F to C this year by providing more scoring information. The other brands saw no grade change from 2025 to 2026."

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News Sources:pirg.org and arstechnica.com

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

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