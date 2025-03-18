AMD RX 9070 stock could improve very soon - 'after April' according to one graphics card maker

Is that after April starts, or ends? Whatever the case, Yeston predicts better availability soon, and hopefully this applies to other graphics card makers.

AMD's RX 9070 GPU may witness more robust levels of supply after April, according to info that comes direct from a Chinese graphics card maker.

Yeston, who you've likely heard of, is a sizeable force in the GPU market over in Asia, and the firm made the revelation on X, as you can see above.

The wording leaves a slight question mark for us, though, as the arrival of a more stable level of supply could happen 'after' April begins or 'after' April is over. We assume it's the latter, as that'd make more sense, but to us, it could be read as the former, too.

However, it also seems unlikely that a supply correction might be coming as soon as a couple of weeks' time, although that said, AMD's Frank Azor did recently inform us that more RDNA 4 stock was coming ASAP. So, you never know.

Whatever the exact timeframe, clearly Yeston is expecting to be able to get a fair few more RX 9070 graphics cards on the shelves over in China before too long.

That's great for Chinese buyers, then, or those willing to import a GPU - not a course of action we'd recommend, mind.

But more broadly, if Yeston is now getting more Navi 48 chips, and thus is forecasting a greater availability of RX 9070 graphics cards in the near future, the same is likely true of other board makers.

Especially the major partners for AMD such as ASUS and Sapphire, to pick a couple of names that immediately spring to mind. In theory, Yeston isn't even a 'core' first-tier partner for AMD, if the rumor mill is right, that is - and so if the company is getting more chips, other board makers might be happily receiving even more RDNA 4 fodder.

Let's hope that's the case, and furthermore, that healthier stock levels also usher in the prospect of more of these RX 9070 graphics cards at their MSRP, or close to it.