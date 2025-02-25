Netflix under fire for 'weird as hell' AI recreation of murder victim's voice

Following the release of American Murder: Gabby Petito, Netflix has sparked backlash due to the series use of AI to recreate the victim's voice.

Netflix has been the subject of viewer backlash following the release of their latest true-crime docuseries American Murder: Gabby Petito. The series, which chronicles the murder of 22-year-old Petito, utilizes voice recreation technology to simulate the voice of the victim, used throughout the show to read out journal entries and text messages and provide narration.

The three-part series, released this week, opened with a disclaimer stating: "Gabby's journal entries and text messages are brought to life in this series in her own voice, using voice recreation technology." It's reported that the Petito family gave their blessing for the recreation; however, viewers have been quick to slam the creative decision. Calling it"a violation", "weird as hell," and an "unsettling use of AI".

In an interview with Us Weekly, filmmaker Michael Gasparro defended the decision, stating that the AI narration brings her story to life in a more powerful way, and that they wanted to tell the story "as much through Gabby as possible."

However, some AI experts argue that voice recreation in this manner crosses an ethical line. As reported by NBC, Merve Hickok, president of the Center for AI and Digital Policy, pointed out that while voice cloning can be acceptable for public content, it becomes problematic when used for personal or private material.

"The person made a decision to keep that private," Hickok told The Independent. "And it is not up to us. It's not up to any of us to make that decision on their behalf after they passed away."

Even Petito's own mother, Nichole Schmidt, acknowledged the unease surrounding the AI-generated narration. Speaking to The Independent, Schmidt admitted, "I think it's weird and because we know her actual voice, [it] is a little off. It's just hard to hear."