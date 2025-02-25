All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TV, Movies & Home Theatre

Netflix under fire for 'weird as hell' AI recreation of murder victim's voice

Following the release of American Murder: Gabby Petito, Netflix has sparked backlash due to the series use of AI to recreate the victim's voice.

Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Netflix's docuseries "American Murder: Gabby Petito" faces backlash for using AI to recreate Petito's voice. Critics call it unsettling and ethically questionable. Filmmaker Michael Gasparro defends the choice, but experts and viewers express discomfort with the technology's use for personal content.

Netflix has been the subject of viewer backlash following the release of their latest true-crime docuseries American Murder: Gabby Petito. The series, which chronicles the murder of 22-year-old Petito, utilizes voice recreation technology to simulate the voice of the victim, used throughout the show to read out journal entries and text messages and provide narration.

The three-part series, released this week, opened with a disclaimer stating: "Gabby's journal entries and text messages are brought to life in this series in her own voice, using voice recreation technology." It's reported that the Petito family gave their blessing for the recreation; however, viewers have been quick to slam the creative decision. Calling it"a violation", "weird as hell," and an "unsettling use of AI".

Filmmaker Michael Gasparro (Credit: Shutterstock)
2

In an interview with Us Weekly, filmmaker Michael Gasparro defended the decision, stating that the AI narration brings her story to life in a more powerful way, and that they wanted to tell the story "as much through Gabby as possible."

However, some AI experts argue that voice recreation in this manner crosses an ethical line. As reported by NBC, Merve Hickok, president of the Center for AI and Digital Policy, pointed out that while voice cloning can be acceptable for public content, it becomes problematic when used for personal or private material.

"The person made a decision to keep that private," Hickok told The Independent. "And it is not up to us. It's not up to any of us to make that decision on their behalf after they passed away."

Even Petito's own mother, Nichole Schmidt, acknowledged the unease surrounding the AI-generated narration. Speaking to The Independent, Schmidt admitted, "I think it's weird and because we know her actual voice, [it] is a little off. It's just hard to hear."

NEWS SOURCES:nbcnews.com, techradar.com

Tech Reporter

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Newsletter Subscription
