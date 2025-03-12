GIGABYTE's 'Ultimate PCIe Scratch Test' pokes fun at ASUS's Q-Release system for GPUs

GIGABYTE posted a video of what happens when you insert and remove a GPU 100 times on one of its new motherboards in a clear nod toward ASUS.

In January, reports of GeForce RTX 5090s with damaged PCIe connections began to appear online. The visible damage was allegedly caused by ASUS's new 'PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim' system on the company's latest AMD and Intel motherboards, which allows for GPUs to be removed in a single motion without having to press a button or remove a lock. Reports from reviewers noted that sometimes their GeForce RTX 5090's "got stuck," which meant removing the GPU could (allegedly) cause damage.

In a formal response, ASUS's North American team said that after testing and evaluation, it "found no damage to the motherboard or graphics card that would affect functionality and/or performance." It also added that "any type of PCIe add-in card will exhibit signs of usage and wear marking after 60 continuous insertions and removals."

Well, GIGABYTE disagrees. The company's AORUS team in Japan posted a video to social media titled 'Ultimate PCIe Scratch Test' to see what would happen to a GPU's PCIe connection after 100 insertions and removals on its GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 ICE motherboard. You can probably guess what the result was.

Thanks to the company's "easy DIY and ultra-durable design" and EZ-Latch Plus quick-release button for the GPU slot, there's no visible damage or scratching. Naturally, GIGABYTE didn't specifically mention the ASUS PCIe controversy from earlier this year. Still, the social media post from the company's western team does make it clear that you won't see any paint peeling or scratches when installing a GPU on a GIGABYTE board with this feature.