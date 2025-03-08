All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 has its 12V-2x6 power connector hitting an insane 150C temp

Inno3D's new custom GeForce RTX 5090 Frostbite graphics card sees its 12V-2x6 power cable hitting an insanely hot 150C temperature.

TL;DR: Inno3D's GeForce RTX 5090 Frostbite graphics card, featuring water cooling, faces issues with its 12V-2x6 power cable reaching over 150°C. Reviewer Andreas Schilling highlighted the thermal stress on the cable and PSU, which also reached 160°C, during a review. The card's power consumption hit 600W, raising concerns about long-term reliability.

Inno3D's new custom GeForce RTX 5090 Frostbite graphics card is a water-cooled new Blackwell beast, but the 12V-2x6 power cable is absolutely cooking at over 150C+ temperatures.

During his review of the Inno3D GeForce RTX 5090 Frostbite graphics card, HardwareLuxx reviewer Andreas Schilling shared some details of the waterblocked GPU with some thermal imagery. In the post on X above, we can see that the hotspot temperature of the 12V-2x6 power connector hitting 150.6C while the PSU was reaching 160C... hot.

Schilling was asked which GPU and PSU he was using, to which he replied the RTX 5090 Frostbite and the be quiet! Dark Power 13 PSU. Power consumption on the water-cooled RTX 5090 Frotsbite was also hitting 600W.

He said: "While doing some thermal imaging of a graphics card and reviewing the images, I noticed, that the camera picked up a hotspot at the PSU. The 12V-2x6 cable was cooking at 150+ degrees. This is no joke and will forever remain a weak point of this generation(s). After a closer inspection, the cable and plug are still in order. But you can see that they have been subjected to thermal stress. I have zero trust in that solution of any kind".

Seeing 150C+ temperatures on the 600W+ power cable plugged into your multi-thousand-dollar top-of-the-line graphics card isn't a nice thing to see. I wouldn't want 600W of power flowing through that cable experiencing those temps for hours per day, per week, per month, over years and years. It looks like we're about to see an aftermarket water-cooled power cable for the RTX 50 series GPUs at this point.

