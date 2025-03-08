McDonald's claims 43,000 restaurant AI overhaul is to 'alleviate stress' for employees

As part of a technological overhaul, over 43,000 McDonald's restaurants will be receiving new AI powered tools that shift the role of human workers.

TL;DR: McDonald's is implementing a technological overhaul in over 43,000 restaurants, introducing AI-enabled drive-throughs and internet-connected kitchen equipment to enhance customer and worker experiences. This move aims to address issues like broken machines and incorrect orders, but concerns remain about the impact on human workers and job displacement in the fast-food industry. McDonald's is implementing a technological overhaul in over 43,000 restaurants, introducing AI-enabled drive-throughs and internet-connected kitchen equipment to enhance customer and worker experiences. This move aims to address issues like broken machines and incorrect orders, but concerns remain about the impact on human workers and job displacement in the fast-food industry.

As reported by WSJ, McDonald's recently announced their plans for a technological overhaul - with over 43,000 restaurants receiving new internet-connected kitchen equipment, AI-enabled drivethroughs, and powered AI tools for managers.

3

Credit: McDonald's Corporation

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The move aims to provide 'better experiences for its customers and workers', citing issues such as broken machines and incorrect orders. McDonald's Chief Technology Officer Brian Rice has been insistent on the benefits of the new AI-powered tools, highlighting the stressful work environment, and the volume of orders for customers.

"Our restaurants, frankly, can be very stressful. We have customers at the counter, we have customers at our drive-through, couriers coming in for delivery, delivery at curbside. That's a lot to deal with for our crew," Rice said in an interview. "Technology solutions will alleviate the stress."

One of the defining characteristics of McDonalds is efficiency - and the brand has been experimenting with new technology and workflows since its inception. By 2023, the company opened its first automated restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas, and last year, they began testing for AI-powered drive-throughs. While McDonald's frames these innovations as ways to improve efficiency and customer experience, they are a business. With a slow Q1 and an aggressive goal to grow its customer base from 175 million to 250 million by 2027, there's no doubt that these overhauls will fundamentally change the role of human workers in its restaurants.

Which highlights a broader issue - not just for McDonald's 2 million employees, but the fast-food industry as a whole. The World Economic Forum estimates AI and automation could displace up to 92 million jobs globally by 2030, with retail and food service among the most affected. Robotics and intelligence systems have also been introduced for major brands, including Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and Wendy's.

While it will take time before we see the effects on staffing, one thing is clear-innovation won't come without a cost.