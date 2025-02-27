All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI releases first AI model that feels like talking to thoughtful person

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed GPT-4.5 is ready and it's the first AI model he has interacted with that 'feels like talking to a thoughtful person'.

OpenAI releases first AI model that feels like talking to thoughtful person
TL;DR: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that GPT-4.5 is ready. He describes it as the first AI model that feels like conversing with a thoughtful person.

OpenAI has taken to its official website to share an update regarding GPT-4.5, the company's latest and most sophisticated AI model.

The company behind the immensely popular ChatGPT has confirmed it's releasing a research preview of GPT-4.5, which is OpenAI's "largest and best model for chat yet". GPT-4.5 introduces a new level of sophistication with improvements in unsupervised learning, pattern recognition, drawing connections, and being able to generate creative insights without reasoning. Moreover, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has stated in an X post that GPT-4.5 "is the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person to me."

This sentiment was reiterated in the OpenAI post about the new model, with the company writing, "Early testing shows that interacting with GPT‑4.5 feels more natural. Its broader knowledge base, improved ability to follow user intent, and greater"EQ"make it useful for tasks like improving writing, programming, and solving practical problems. We also expect it to hallucinate less."

Altman also explained there is some "bad news" with GPT-4.5, which is the model is giant and expensive to run. The OpenAI CEO said the company wanted to release it to Pro and Plus subscribers at the same time, but due to its cost and the fact that OpenAI is running out of GPUs, it's unable to do so at the moment. However, Altman wrote that OpenAI will be adding "tens of thousands of GPUS next week," and once those are implemented, the company will roll out GPT-4.5 to Plus members.

Lastly, Altman said GPT-4.5 isn't a reasoning model, meaning it won't "crush" on benchmarks. However, it contains a "a magic to it i haven't felt before."

NEWS SOURCES:x.com, openai.com

