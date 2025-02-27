All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TV, Movies & Home Theatre

Fire TV devices to get Alexa+ AI feature allowing you to skip to your favorite bits of a movie

The 'jump to a scene' feature will allow you to bypass the boring bits and get straight to enjoying the highlights of any given film, courtesy of Alexa+.

Fire TV devices to get Alexa+ AI feature allowing you to skip to your favorite bits of a movie
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: Amazon just introduced its upgraded Alexa+ and the AI-enhanced assistant offers a new feature for Fire TV users in the US. The 'jump to a scene' ability allows the viewer to verbally instruct Alexa+ to skip to specific movie scenes by using character names, quotes, or other data.

Amazon just revealed Alexa+, the freshly upgraded assistant that's powered up considerably by AI, and one of the niftiest tricks unveiled is a handy sounding ability for movie addicts watching via Fire TV.

This is a piece of functionality that allows you to tell Alexa+ to skip to a particular bit of a movie as a verbal instruction.

The 'jump to a scene' feature was demonstrated by Amazon with A Star Is Born, where Alexa+ was told to skip to the part of the film where Bradley Cooper sings a song, and it duly obliged.

TechRadar notes that Amazon provided some details of how the viewer can jump to certain bits of a movie: by using character (or actor) names, quotes from the script, and other bits of data, too.

So, we're hoping that, for example, when watching The Empire Strikes Back, if you want to see Han Solo in carbonite, it'll be possible to ask to 'skip to the bit where Han Solo gets frozen' and with any luck, Alexa+ will deposit you right at that scene.

This feature can be used on any Fire TV device (meaning an actual TV, or the streaming stick), and it can also be used to quickly jump over any current scene.

To begin with, the functionality is US-only, as Alexa+ is only initially rolling out in that country. Odds are that content on Prime Video will be the first to get the 'jump to' treatment, and though we don't know that for sure, it certainly makes some sense.

Photo of the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD (Newest Model)
Best Deals: Amazon Fire TV Stick HD (Newest Model)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$34.99 USD
- -
Buy
$34.99 USD
- -
Buy
$34.99 USD
- -
Buy
$34.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2025 at 11:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:techradar.com, amazon.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles