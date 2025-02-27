Fire TV devices to get Alexa+ AI feature allowing you to skip to your favorite bits of a movie

The 'jump to a scene' feature will allow you to bypass the boring bits and get straight to enjoying the highlights of any given film, courtesy of Alexa+.

TL;DR: Amazon just introduced its upgraded Alexa+ and the AI-enhanced assistant offers a new feature for Fire TV users in the US. The 'jump to a scene' ability allows the viewer to verbally instruct Alexa+ to skip to specific movie scenes by using character names, quotes, or other data. Amazon just introduced its upgraded Alexa+ and the AI-enhanced assistant offers a new feature for Fire TV users in the US. The 'jump to a scene' ability allows the viewer to verbally instruct Alexa+ to skip to specific movie scenes by using character names, quotes, or other data.

Amazon just revealed Alexa+, the freshly upgraded assistant that's powered up considerably by AI, and one of the niftiest tricks unveiled is a handy sounding ability for movie addicts watching via Fire TV.

This is a piece of functionality that allows you to tell Alexa+ to skip to a particular bit of a movie as a verbal instruction.

The 'jump to a scene' feature was demonstrated by Amazon with A Star Is Born, where Alexa+ was told to skip to the part of the film where Bradley Cooper sings a song, and it duly obliged.

TechRadar notes that Amazon provided some details of how the viewer can jump to certain bits of a movie: by using character (or actor) names, quotes from the script, and other bits of data, too.

So, we're hoping that, for example, when watching The Empire Strikes Back, if you want to see Han Solo in carbonite, it'll be possible to ask to 'skip to the bit where Han Solo gets frozen' and with any luck, Alexa+ will deposit you right at that scene.

This feature can be used on any Fire TV device (meaning an actual TV, or the streaming stick), and it can also be used to quickly jump over any current scene.

To begin with, the functionality is US-only, as Alexa+ is only initially rolling out in that country. Odds are that content on Prime Video will be the first to get the 'jump to' treatment, and though we don't know that for sure, it certainly makes some sense.