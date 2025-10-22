OpenAI unveils Google rival with 'ChatGPT Atlas' a new web browser

OpenAI has unveiled a new web browser called Atlas, which enables users to carry out tasks on websites without any human intervention.

TL;DR: OpenAI has launched Atlas, an AI-powered web browser built around ChatGPT, aiming to challenge Google Chrome's dominance. Atlas replaces the traditional search bar with direct ChatGPT queries, offers content summarization, data analysis, and an AI agent mode for task automation. Currently macOS-only, wider releases are planned.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has announced "Atlas," a new AI-powered web browser that will be directly competing with Google Chrome, the most popular web browser in the world.

The ChatGPT creator is looking to take away market share from Google, which currently maintains 66% of the web browser market with Google Chrome. OpenAI has announced via a new press release that Atlas is built with ChatGPT at its core, and with that, the new web browser will be removing the classic search bar that is found at the top of most popular web browsers, and instead, users will be querying ChatGPT directly, which opens via a sidebar.

Notably, Atlas will also be able to summarize content on a webpage, analyze data from any site, and even compare products. Additionally, Atlas comes with an "agent mode," which enables paid users to have an AI agent interact with a website on their behalf, which means the agent can complete designated tasks such as filling out forms, researching a topic, or even completing a shopping list.

Read more: OpenAI is about to an AI injected web browser to challenge Google Chrome

OpenAI has already demonstrated how Atlas can be used to locate an online recipe, then go online to find all of the necessary ingredients to complete that recipe, and then purchase them. All without human intervention. Atlas moved to the Instacart website, added the ingredients to the cart, and carried out the purchase. The entire task took several minutes.

Currently, Atlas is only available on macOS, but OpenAI plans to release Windows, iOS, and Android versions of the new browser later this year.