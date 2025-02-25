All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

CHIPS Act expected to be killed after mass firings of NIST employees this week

The CHIPS Act has been placed on the chopping block, as its administrators expect to receive notices of firings sometime this week.

CHIPS Act expected to be killed after mass firings of NIST employees this week
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Thousands of NIST workers, including probationary staff, are expected to be laid off, leading to the dissolution of the CHIPS Act.

Thousands of workers are expected to receive notices of firing this week as they are considered "probationary workers," which will result in the CHIPS Act being killed.

CHIPS Act expected to be killed after mass firings of NIST employees this week 13212332
2

Multiple reports have pieced together that the multi-billion-dollar CHIPS Act is currently on the chopping block as departures of hundreds of National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) workers are expected to receive layoff notices this week. NIST workers headed the CHIPS Act by organizing the signatures of multiple companies to receive grants, and according to reports from Bloomberg, Axios, and now Semiconductor Advisors analyst Robert Maire, employees at NIST that have worked less than two years at the agency, including those who have received a promotion, will soon be let go.

As a result, the CHIPS Act will be dissolved, as no one will be left to administer it. Trade tariffs are expected to replace it.

The approach to layoff probationary workers has been used by Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to fire thousands of workers in other government agencies such as USAID, and according to reports, there could be as many as 500 people cut from NIST. According to Maire, the NIST cuts include 74 postdocs, 57% of CHIPS Act staff focussed on incentives, and 67% of CHIPS staff focussed on research and development. The cuts are even expected by NIST workers themselves, according to Maire, who has reportedly spoken to several NIST workers.

Maire writes the firing of NIST workers and the CHIPS Act essentially having no one to administer it will result in the program ceasing to exist, which is a form of usurping Congress by mass firings.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/25/2025 at 8:06 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:fierceelectronics.com, axios.com, bloomberg.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles