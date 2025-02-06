All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

ASUS teases ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, stuns in its all-gold aesthetic

ASUS unveils its new ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition with an all-gold theme, designed exclusively for the market in the Middle East.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS has launched the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, a luxurious, gold-themed graphics card exclusive to the Middle East. It features cultural elements like Arabic calligraphy and regional motifs. This limited edition card celebrates the Middle Eastern market, combining regional artistry with advanced technology.

ASUS already has the most expensive custom GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card on the market, but has just one-upped it with the introduction of the new ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, exclusive to the Middle East, with an absolutely gorgeous gold-themed design, check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition is a super-luxurious collector's item with its all-gold finish, with the word Dhahab being Arabic for gold. ASUS has used the gold theme throughout the card, including the cooling shroud, backplate, and the GPU retention bracket. It looks stunning.

ASUS is also using a turquoise-like embellishment that refracts light into a beautiful blue-green tone, just like the real stone. The company also uses multiple cultural elements into the design of the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, which includes Arabic calligraphy, with motifs teasing "strength, courage, and unity". There's also a gold backplate that features machined regional motifs that represent the desert and skyscrapers.

Jackie Hsu, ASUS Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Open Platform and AIoT Business, said: "ASUS is committed to delivering exceptional gaming experiences for our fans in the Middle East. The launch of our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup for gamers of all backgrounds is a testament to this promise. As a tribute to the fast-growing Middle-East market, we're also thrilled to introduce a limited run of region-exclusive ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition graphics cards for collectors and enthusiasts to appreciate".

John Milner, vice president of World Wide GeForce Sales at NVIDIA, added: "The GeForce RTX 50 Series marks a new era of Neural Rendering-driven gaming and AI-powered creative. We are excited to see ASUS bring this groundbreaking technology to the Middle East, especially with the stunning ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition - a true fusion of regional artistry and cutting-edge innovation".

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, asus.com, rog.asus.com

