Jim Keller says a 'great Intel' is worth $1 trillion, 'a little careless' to throw it away'

Legendary chip expert Jim Keller weighs in on Intel situation, says 'I think a great Intel is worth $1 trillion. Seems a little careless to throw it away'.

Jim Keller has weighed in on the messy Intel situation, with the legendary chip expert posting on X that he thinks "a great intel is worth $1 trillion".

In a new post on X, Keller said: "you build value by having a great goal and a team that loves working to the goal. Intel built the fastest CPUs on the best process. This is not unlocking shareholder value, it's a fire sale". Pierre Ferragu replied to Keller, saying: "Jim - there a time for dreaming big and a time for rationalizing; preparing ground for the next big thing? Couldn't Intel's chip join the well run Broadcom family, Altera and Mobileye live their lives and Intel foundries become a national asset we protect and turn around?"

Keller replied, saying: "I think a great Intel is worth $1 trillion. Seems a little careless to throw it away".

We recently heard that TSMC was rumored to acquire a 20% stake in Intel's semiconductor fabs, and that US chip companies Qualcomm and Broadcom would be involved. Keller thinks that dividing the company up into multiple entities isn't the way, and it's more like making the company cheaper... for scraps for investors (and thus, doesn't "unlock shareholder" value).

The next few weeks are going to be quite the ride for Intel and the semiconductor industry, with just a couple of months left until Computex 2025... all eyes will be on Taiwan.