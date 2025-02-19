Fujitsu celebrates 50 million laptops with this gorgeous once-off kumiko wooden lid laptop

TL;DR: Fujitsu celebrates shipping over 50 million PCs by launching a commemorative FMV Note C laptop with a kumiko wooden lid crafted by Funaki Woodworks. The intricate design features 5800 wooden pieces from four wood species, with keys made from the same wood. This model marks over 30 years of PC manufacturing by Shimane Fujitsu. Fujitsu celebrates shipping over 50 million PCs by launching a commemorative FMV Note C laptop with a kumiko wooden lid crafted by Funaki Woodworks. The intricate design features 5800 wooden pieces from four wood species, with keys made from the same wood. This model marks over 30 years of PC manufacturing by Shimane Fujitsu.

Fujitsu is celebrating a massive milestone: shipping over 50 million PCs and now the company has launched a beautiful once-off commemorative PC to celebrate the milestone of its manufacturing company Shiname Fujitsu.

The new FMV Note C laptop has been crafted with an absolutely beautiful kumiko wooden lid, with the woodcraft taken care of by Japan's Funaki Woodworks. In a new report from ITMedia in Japan, picked up by Tom's Hardware, the work to create this masterpiece took 2-3 months.

The kumiko craftsmanship is an art that started in Japan around 1500 years ago during the Asuka period, with Fujitsu making its new FMV Note C laptop with a wooden pattern that features 5800 wooden pieces using 4 select wood species. All of the work done on the laptop was far harder than usual, as the laptop lid couldn't be too thick, seeing artisan Funaki Kiyoshi had to work with pieces of wood that are just 4mm thick.

Not only do we have that gorgeous wooden lid, but Fujitsu also has the S, F, and J keys -- an abbreviation of Shimane Fujitsu Japan -- crafted from that same beautiful wood. Shimane Fujitsu has been manufacturing and producing PCs for over 30 years, and that in the video (embedded below) was a basic-looking, boring desktop PC... but the new commemorative model is finished in gold with a beautiful shiny gold badge.

Fujitsu has crafted something truly gorgeous with is new FMV Note C laptop, and would be quite the collectable for someone who wants to keep this on a shelf, behind some glass of course.