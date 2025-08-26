be quiet! launches its latest Pure Loop 3 high-performance AIO water coolers

be quiet! is launching its new Pure Loop 3 LX and Pure Loop 3 AIO coolers for enthusiasts, gamers, creators, and those wanting near-silent performance.

be quiet!, the respected German PC hardware and cooling maker and bane of spelling and grammar check systems everywhere, has announced its latest AIO water coolers for CPUs with the new Pure Loop 3 series. With near-silent operation and RGB and non-RGB designs built for overclocking and high-performance workloads, the latest Pure Loop range from the company also includes flexible tubing and an easy-to-access refill port.

The latter is something we love to see, as it highlights that if you're picking up a new ARGB-lit Pure Loop 3 LX or stealthy Pure Loop 3 cooler, it's built to last well beyond the included 3-year manufacturer's warranty. The Pure Loop 3 LX is available in 240mm and 360mm radiator size variants, featuring two or three of the company's impressive daisy-chain Light Wings LX 120mm PWM high-speed fans. The cooling block's ARGB is comprised of 10 interchangeable lighting foils for software-free customization.

The stealthy all-black Pure Loop 3 AIO cooler comes in three radiator sizes: 360mm, 280mm, and 240mm. It's fitted with up to three daisy-chained Pure Wings 3 PWM high-speed fans, which feature a maximum noise level of only 36.8 dB, ensuring quiet performance even when your system is under stress.

"With Pure Loop 3 LX and Pure Loop 3, we offer two distinct interpretations of silent cooling," said be quiet! CEO Aaron Licht. "Whether users prioritize aesthetics or prefer understated performance, all models deliver premium features rooted in our design philosophy: maximum performance, incredibly quiet operation, and uncompromising build quality."

be quiet!'s new Pure Loop 3 LX and Pure Loop 3 AIO coolers will be available from September 9 at the following prices.

