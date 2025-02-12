All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 price leak backs up Nintendo's recent official statements

A new leak on Famiboards by a Costco employee has shared two images of an internal product listing for what could be the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 price leak backs up Nintendo's recent official statements
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A Costco employee leaked images on Famiboards of an internal product listing, suggesting the potential release of the Nintendo Switch 2.

A Costco worker may have just leaked the price of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, and the leaked price has seemingly backed up recent statements from Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch 2 price leak backs up Nintendo's recent official statements 615615165
4

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa recently stated during a Q&A with investors that Nintendo will be taking into account the exchange rate environment shifting since the launch of the Nintendo Switch and how buyers expect Nintendo products to come with a degree of affordability. These statements from the Nintendo president quelled fears the Nintendo Switch 2 was going to be priced similarly to other competing consoles, and while that was never going to be a reality, it was good to hear it from Nintendo itself.

The official statements of the Nintendo Switch 2 being affordable have now been purportedly backed up by leaked pricing, as reported by NintendoWire. A Canadian Costco employee shared an internal product listing along with a sales floor sign that states the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $499.99 CAD, which is about $350 USD. However, the Nintendo Switch OLED is currently priced at $450 CAD / $350 USD, which means the Nintendo Switch 2 will likely be priced at $399 USD.

Nintendo Switch 2 price leak backs up Nintendo's recent official statements 165651165Nintendo Switch 2 price leak backs up Nintendo's recent official statements 312312132

Notably, the leaked prices from the Costco worker should absolutely be taken with a healthy amount of skepticism, especially considering the word "place" was misspelled on the sourced image. Nintendo is scheduled to reveal many more details about the Switch 2 on April 2nd, where we can expect a showcase of the console's new feature, potentially the PC mouse feature, and hopefully a price tag.

Photo of the Intel CoreTM i9-14900K New Gaming Desktop Processor
Best Deals: Intel CoreTM i9-14900K New Gaming Desktop Processor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$433 USD
$433 USD $433.11 USD
Buy
-
$432.98 USD $433.11 USD
Buy
$638.98 CAD
$729.99 CAD $665.86 CAD
Buy
-
$639 CAD $639 CAD
Buy
£453.86
£418.99 £415.23
Buy
$433 USD
$433 USD $433.11 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2025 at 12:13 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:nintendowire.com, theshortcut.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles