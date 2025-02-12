Nintendo Switch 2 price leak backs up Nintendo's recent official statements

A new leak on Famiboards by a Costco employee has shared two images of an internal product listing for what could be the Nintendo Switch 2.

A Costco worker may have just leaked the price of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, and the leaked price has seemingly backed up recent statements from Nintendo.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa recently stated during a Q&A with investors that Nintendo will be taking into account the exchange rate environment shifting since the launch of the Nintendo Switch and how buyers expect Nintendo products to come with a degree of affordability. These statements from the Nintendo president quelled fears the Nintendo Switch 2 was going to be priced similarly to other competing consoles, and while that was never going to be a reality, it was good to hear it from Nintendo itself.

The official statements of the Nintendo Switch 2 being affordable have now been purportedly backed up by leaked pricing, as reported by NintendoWire. A Canadian Costco employee shared an internal product listing along with a sales floor sign that states the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $499.99 CAD, which is about $350 USD. However, the Nintendo Switch OLED is currently priced at $450 CAD / $350 USD, which means the Nintendo Switch 2 will likely be priced at $399 USD.

Notably, the leaked prices from the Costco worker should absolutely be taken with a healthy amount of skepticism, especially considering the word "place" was misspelled on the sourced image. Nintendo is scheduled to reveal many more details about the Switch 2 on April 2nd, where we can expect a showcase of the console's new feature, potentially the PC mouse feature, and hopefully a price tag.