All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA's Jensen Huang 'No AI can replace 100% of a job, but many can replace 80% of what we do'

In a recent interview with World Wide Technology, Jensen Huang dived into how AI is more likely to augment jobs than fully replace them.

NVIDIA's Jensen Huang 'No AI can replace 100% of a job, but many can replace 80% of what we do'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: AI will reshape jobs by automating up to 80% of tasks, according to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. This change is likened to a new Industrial Revolution, with AI advancements outpacing Moore's Law.

AI won't take your job, but it will reshape it in ways we've never seen before.

In a recent interview with World Wide Technology, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang shared his vision for AI's impact on the workforce, explaining that while no AI can fully replace a human job, many can automate up to 80% of what we do.

"No AI can replace 100% of a job, but many can replace 80% of what we do."

This shift, he argues, is as significant as the early invention of electricity. He commented:

"We are literally at the beginning of a new Industrial Revolution."

This reinvention is most evident in NVIDIA's AI-powered advancements, including the RTX 5000 series, which places a heavy focus on AI-driven performance boosts. During the interview, Huang suggested that Moore's Law - the historical doubling of computing power every 18 months-is becoming obsolete in the face of AI's rapid scaling.

"Moore's Law doubled computing power every 18 months. We just increased performance by a million times in 10 years."

NVIDIA's CES 2025 Showcase (Credit: Getty Images)
4

NVIDIA's CES 2025 Showcase (Credit: Getty Images)

The emergence of agentic AI has concerned workers in almost all white-collar sectors. Currently, the capabilities of AI agents have yet to demonstrate the ability to complete tasks on their own without significant amounts of oversight. However, AI is a fast-growing field with new advancements popping up every week.

In the case of NVIDIA, you can expect that the push towards autonomous, agentic AI workforces won't be slowing down. Huang famously proclaimed, "'IT will become the HR of AI agents,." Although in his discussion with WWT, he downplays the capacity for AI to fully replace your job - there will undoubtedly be far-reaching effects on the broader market.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the PNY RTX A5000 Graphics Card
Best Deals: PNY RTX A5000 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1835 USD
$1850.96 USD $1754.96 USD
Buy
$3160.97 CAD
$2699.99 CAD $3562.99 CAD
Buy
$2989 CAD
- -
Buy
£2250
£2250 £1846.30
Buy
$1835 USD
$1850.96 USD $1754.96 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2025 at 10:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles