NVIDIA's Jensen Huang 'No AI can replace 100% of a job, but many can replace 80% of what we do'

In a recent interview with World Wide Technology, Jensen Huang dived into how AI is more likely to augment jobs than fully replace them.

TL;DR: AI will reshape jobs by automating up to 80% of tasks, according to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. This change is likened to a new Industrial Revolution, with AI advancements outpacing Moore's Law. AI will reshape jobs by automating up to 80% of tasks, according to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. This change is likened to a new Industrial Revolution, with AI advancements outpacing Moore's Law.

AI won't take your job, but it will reshape it in ways we've never seen before.

In a recent interview with World Wide Technology, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang shared his vision for AI's impact on the workforce, explaining that while no AI can fully replace a human job, many can automate up to 80% of what we do.

"No AI can replace 100% of a job, but many can replace 80% of what we do."

This shift, he argues, is as significant as the early invention of electricity. He commented:

"We are literally at the beginning of a new Industrial Revolution."

This reinvention is most evident in NVIDIA's AI-powered advancements, including the RTX 5000 series, which places a heavy focus on AI-driven performance boosts. During the interview, Huang suggested that Moore's Law - the historical doubling of computing power every 18 months-is becoming obsolete in the face of AI's rapid scaling.

"Moore's Law doubled computing power every 18 months. We just increased performance by a million times in 10 years."

4

NVIDIA's CES 2025 Showcase (Credit: Getty Images)

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The emergence of agentic AI has concerned workers in almost all white-collar sectors. Currently, the capabilities of AI agents have yet to demonstrate the ability to complete tasks on their own without significant amounts of oversight. However, AI is a fast-growing field with new advancements popping up every week.

In the case of NVIDIA, you can expect that the push towards autonomous, agentic AI workforces won't be slowing down. Huang famously proclaimed, "'IT will become the HR of AI agents,." Although in his discussion with WWT, he downplays the capacity for AI to fully replace your job - there will undoubtedly be far-reaching effects on the broader market.