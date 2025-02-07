All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Monster Hunter Wilds free Benchmark Tool running on the GeForce RTX 5080 in 4K

Capcom has released a free Benchmark Tool for Monster Hunter Wilds, so we decided to give it a go on the new MSI GeForce RTX 5080 VANGUARD SOC.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds releases soon, with a free Benchmark Tool available on Steam to test system readiness. The tool shows smooth performance on the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 VANGUARD, achieving 86.74 FPS in 4K with Ultra settings. However, many report that the game needs DLSS and Frame Generation for optimal results.

Capcom's highly anticipated Monster Hunter Wilds is out later this month, and ahead of the launch, the developer and publisher has released a free Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark Tool on Steam so you can see if your system is ready to go wild. The benchmark includes a couple of action-packed cinematic sequences, some simulated open-world and town exploration, and ends with the game's main characters sitting down for a meal.

Monster Hunter Wilds, 4K Ultra, DLSS Quality, MSI GeForce RTX 5080 VANGUARD SOC.
4

Monster Hunter Wilds, 4K Ultra, DLSS Quality, MSI GeForce RTX 5080 VANGUARD SOC.

As it's currently in our test rig, we decided to fire it up and see how the game performs on the brand-new MSI GeForce RTX 5080 VANGUARD SOC. After the game's beta was criticized for its performance and optimization, the Benchmark Tool running on the GeForce RTX 5080 was smooth and stutter-free. Running in 4K using the 'Ultra' graphics preset with DLSS 'Quality,' we got a respectable average frame rate of 86.74 FPS.

Interestingly, as the game's ray-tracing option only covers reflections, enabling RT on the highest preset saw the overall performance drop to 79.58 FPS - an 8% reduction. However, with Frame Generation enabled, this increased to an average frame rate of 116.97 FPS. Of course, the GeForce RTX 5080 is one of the planet's most powerful 4K gaming GPUs, so getting decent 4K performance is expected.

Monster Hunter Wilds, 4K Ultra, Ray Tracing, DLSS Quality, Frame Generation, MSI GeForce RTX 5080 VANGUARD SOC.
4

Monster Hunter Wilds, 4K Ultra, Ray Tracing, DLSS Quality, Frame Generation, MSI GeForce RTX 5080 VANGUARD SOC.

However, if you head over to the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark Tool's discussion page on Steam, you'll find many people upset over low performance and how the game looks when you drop the graphics quality down from Ultra. Also, for many, DLSS is a requirement to hit 60 FPS, with many also lamenting that they need to enable Frame Generation to hit triple digits.

Based on the popularity of previous titles, particularly Monster Hunter Worlds, this latest entry in the franchise is expected to be one of the year's biggest games.

NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

