All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

DeepSeek AI begins to steal customers away from ChatGPT

DeepSeek is beginning to take a top global position in the AI chatbot rankings, with customers now appearing to move away from OpenAI's ChatGPT.

DeepSeek AI begins to steal customers away from ChatGPT
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: DeepSeek is rising to a leading position in global AI chatbot rankings, as customers shift away from OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Chinese start-up DeepSeek has caused the AI market to flip after its new chatbot, which is comparable to OpenAI's latest AI model, was made available for much cheaper.

DeepSeek AI begins to steal customers away from ChatGPT 251251
2

The AI market is still reeling from the unveiling of DeepSeek, with the announcement dramatically affecting the stock value of AI companies, including NVIDIA, which lost an estimated $600 billion, and OpenAI, which has accused DeepSeek of using its database. Moreover, the US government has launched a probe into DeepSeek to see if the company circumvented US trade restrictions on high-end NVIDIA AI GPUs by using Singapore as a middleman. It's safe to say the AI market is in turmoil right now since the new player entered the field, and now we are starting to see its effects in terms of users.

According to data from Semrush, ChatGPT's daily visits in the US have reduced significantly since the unveiling of DeepSeek, with the popular chatbot dropping from 22.1 million users in October 2024 to 14.9 million by January 2025. By comparison, DeepSeek had just 2,300 visits in October 2024 but sharply grew to 71,200 by January 19. As for globally, DeepSeek traffic has surpassed 7,120,000 million users and has ascended to the top of the charts for most downloaded apps across 140 countries.

Photo of the Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds
Best Deals: Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$79 USD
- -
Buy
$149.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£79
- -
Buy
$79 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/3/2025 at 6:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:gizmochina.com, cnbc.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles