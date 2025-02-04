DeepSeek AI begins to steal customers away from ChatGPT

DeepSeek is beginning to take a top global position in the AI chatbot rankings, with customers now appearing to move away from OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Chinese start-up DeepSeek has caused the AI market to flip after its new chatbot, which is comparable to OpenAI's latest AI model, was made available for much cheaper.

The AI market is still reeling from the unveiling of DeepSeek, with the announcement dramatically affecting the stock value of AI companies, including NVIDIA, which lost an estimated $600 billion, and OpenAI, which has accused DeepSeek of using its database. Moreover, the US government has launched a probe into DeepSeek to see if the company circumvented US trade restrictions on high-end NVIDIA AI GPUs by using Singapore as a middleman. It's safe to say the AI market is in turmoil right now since the new player entered the field, and now we are starting to see its effects in terms of users.

According to data from Semrush, ChatGPT's daily visits in the US have reduced significantly since the unveiling of DeepSeek, with the popular chatbot dropping from 22.1 million users in October 2024 to 14.9 million by January 2025. By comparison, DeepSeek had just 2,300 visits in October 2024 but sharply grew to 71,200 by January 19. As for globally, DeepSeek traffic has surpassed 7,120,000 million users and has ascended to the top of the charts for most downloaded apps across 140 countries.