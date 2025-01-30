All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Move over OpenAI and DeepSeek, a new Chinese AI model claims supremacy over both

After the markets felt the pressure of DeepSeek's R1 model, another Chinese AI model claims to outperform both R1 and OpenAI models.

Move over OpenAI and DeepSeek, a new Chinese AI model claims supremacy over both
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: After the markets experienced the impact of DeepSeek's R1 model, a new Chinese AI model has emerged, claiming to surpass the performance of both R1 and OpenAI models.

The AI industry was set alight when DeepSeek unveiled its R1 AI model, which the company claims is comparable in performance to OpenAI's latest AI model but was created for a fraction of the price.

Move over OpenAI and DeepSeek, a new Chinese AI model claims supremacy over both 3121323
2

The new R1 model was created with just $6 million, which is a tiny drop in the lake of money that is pouring into AI companies all throughout the world. For context, OpenAI said it spent approximately $100 million training its latest model, "o3", and it's estimated the company could spend as much as $500 million to create GPT-5, the company's AI model that's on the horizon.

Having a new AI model be released for a fraction of the costs of known AI models caused a massive pullback from investors, resulting in approximately $1 trillion being wiped away from AI companies and the companies that fuel their progression.

Now, a new player has entered the game, and it's claiming to outperform both the R1 model from DeepSeek and OpenAI. According to reports, Chinese B2B company Alibaba has entered the game with its Qen 2.5-Max model, which is an open-source model the company claims is more impressive than R1, and is capable of outperforming OpenAI's GPT-4 model. Moreover, Alibaba says it's able to beat Meta's (META) Llama-3.1-405B. Since the announcement, the share price for Alibaba has increased by 1.2%.

It's currently too early to tell whether R1 or Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 model will come out on top or if it's just hot air from both companies. Regardless of the performance, US-based markets are reacting to the announcement, with OpenAI and Microsoft recently claiming DeepSeek stole OpenAI data to train R1.

Photo of the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps GDRR6
Best Deals: MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps GDRR6
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$349.99 USD
$318.68 USD $279.99 USD
Buy
-
$447 USD $393 USD
Buy
$499.31 CAD
$421.91 CAD $421.91 CAD
Buy
£348.16
£358.19 £277.04
Buy
$349.99 USD
$318.68 USD $279.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2025 at 2:10 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:euronews.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles