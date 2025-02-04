Gaming titans ask Trump administration to consult ESA before tariffs are passed

The video games industry's top earnings is asking the Trump administration to consult with its Entertainment Software Association before tariffs are passed.

TL;DR: The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), representing major gaming companies, warns that U.S. tariffs could disrupt the video game industry, urging the Trump administration to consult with the sector. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), representing major gaming companies, warns that U.S. tariffs could disrupt the video game industry, urging the Trump administration to consult with the sector.

The Entertainment Software Association, a coalition of gaming's top publishers and platform-holders, wants to get ahead of any potentially adverse effects from U.S. tariffs.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The ESA warns that trade tariffs could heavily disrupted the already-shaky video games industry. The lobbying group, which is made up of the likes of Epic Games, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, Ubisoft, and Take-Two Interactive, is imploring the Trump administration to consult with the interactive entertainment industry before passing any potentially devastating tariffs.

"Tariffs on video game devices and related products would impact Americans of all ages across the country. We urge the administration to consult with the private sector in a transparent process to avoid causing significant harm to everyday Americans and to one of the fastest-growing entertainment sectors in the United States," the ESA has said in a statement to Kotaku's Ethan Gach.

The ESA's website has been designed to easily explain to potentially scrutinous government employees about the key dynamics of the industry, including quick access to data and resources of the $180 billion market, as well as assertions of following local, state, and federal laws regarding interactive entertainment.

"U.S Consumer Spending on Video Games Totaled $58.7 Billion in 2024," reads a large emboldened headline on the ESA's site--a strategic choice.

The specifics on how tariffs could affect gaming remain unclear, but the general consensus is that disruptions could lead to price increases, which could then lead to all forms of product sales slowly drying up.

2025 is meant to be the saving year for the industry thanks to Grand Theft Auto 6. Tariffs--or other unforeseen disruptions--could throw a cog into this plan.