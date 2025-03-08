Trump's tariffs likely the nail in the coffin for physical games, experts say

While Trump's Mexico tariffs are on pause for now, industry analysts highlight that things aren't looking good for physical games.

As a result of tariffs introduced by the Trump administration, physical game discs, which are primarily produced in Mexico, will be receiving a 25 percent tax. As a result, analysts believe this will be the nail in the coffin for physical editions of games, accelerating the industry's shift toward digital-only distribution.

On social media, Circana analyst Mat Piscatella commented on the new tariffs, highlighting that it's likely physical games will simply no longer get made, with publishers moving to an all-digital strategy to avoid the added costs and logistical hurdles.

Very small piece of all this, but it wouldn't surprise me to see physical games that would be subject to tariffs simply not get made, with pubs moving to an all digital strategy. What a mess. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T13:21:42.392Z

Digital distribution has gradually become the leading way to play games, a trend that has accelerated over the years. A report in 2023 suggested that digital games accounted for 95% of total video game revenues, amounting to approximately $174.5 billion, with physical games making up only a small fraction of the market. With these new tariffs, that percentage could climb even higher.

Game makers iterated that the tariff costs will likely be passed onto the consumer, leading to potential price increases for both physical and digital games. Piscatella commented on this, highlighting, "the most likely scenario would be the price of digital games would be raised to be at parity [with physical editions]." With the alternative being that physical editions are completely abandoned.

For now, Trump has granted a one-month exemption for most Mexican tariffs, including those on game discs, meaning physical copies won't be affected immediately. However, the long-term shift toward digital distribution remains inevitable, with publishers likely seeing this as an opportunity to phase out physical editions for good.