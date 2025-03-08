All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Trump's tariffs likely the nail in the coffin for physical games, experts say

While Trump's Mexico tariffs are on pause for now, industry analysts highlight that things aren't looking good for physical games.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Trump administration's tariffs impose a 25% tax on physical game discs from Mexico, pushing the industry further toward digital distribution. Analysts predict physical games may cease production, with publishers adopting digital strategies to avoid costs.

As a result of tariffs introduced by the Trump administration, physical game discs, which are primarily produced in Mexico, will be receiving a 25 percent tax. As a result, analysts believe this will be the nail in the coffin for physical editions of games, accelerating the industry's shift toward digital-only distribution.

2

Credit: GameStop

On social media, Circana analyst Mat Piscatella commented on the new tariffs, highlighting that it's likely physical games will simply no longer get made, with publishers moving to an all-digital strategy to avoid the added costs and logistical hurdles.

Very small piece of all this, but it wouldn't surprise me to see physical games that would be subject to tariffs simply not get made, with pubs moving to an all digital strategy. What a mess.

Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T13:21:42.392Z

Digital distribution has gradually become the leading way to play games, a trend that has accelerated over the years. A report in 2023 suggested that digital games accounted for 95% of total video game revenues, amounting to approximately $174.5 billion, with physical games making up only a small fraction of the market. With these new tariffs, that percentage could climb even higher.

Game makers iterated that the tariff costs will likely be passed onto the consumer, leading to potential price increases for both physical and digital games. Piscatella commented on this, highlighting, "the most likely scenario would be the price of digital games would be raised to be at parity [with physical editions]." With the alternative being that physical editions are completely abandoned.

For now, Trump has granted a one-month exemption for most Mexican tariffs, including those on game discs, meaning physical copies won't be affected immediately. However, the long-term shift toward digital distribution remains inevitable, with publishers likely seeing this as an opportunity to phase out physical editions for good.

Tech Reporter

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

