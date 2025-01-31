NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPU turns up in HWiNFO utility, but there's no RTX 5070 - a telling sign?

Is this a further indication of sorts that the NVIDIA RTX 5070 might be delayed? Some previous buzz on the rumor mill suggested the GPU may slip to March.

NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti has been listed for support in the HWiNFO utility, but the RTX 5070 hasn't. This might not mean anything, but it could just be another hint that the RTX 5070 may be delayed, as some other rumors have suggested. The RTX 5070 Ti is rumored to launch on February 20, but there's no date for the RTX 5070 that's been aired on the grapevine yet.

NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti is getting support in the HWiNFO utility, but there's a possibly telling omission here.

There'll only be third-party boards with the RTX 5070 Ti, there's no Founders Edition from NVIDIA (Image Credit: ASUS)

While the RTX 5070 Ti is mentioned in a fresh update (hat tip to VideoCardz) that details the upcoming changes with the app, the RTX 5070 isn't, at least suggesting that it's not as close to hand as the faster Ti version of these mid-range GPUs. (Also, it's worth noting that the RTX 5090 D version of the Blackwell flagship for China is down here as covered for support, too).

Officially, NVIDIA has not said when these two flavors of the RTX 5070 will be launched, beyond informing us that the GPUs will debut in February.

Unofficially, though, we've been hearing on the grapevine that the RTX 5070 Ti is supposedly going to be first out of the door, followed by the RTX 5070 in a slightly staggered launch.

Other rumors have pointed to a February 20 launch for the RTX 5070 Ti, which is supposedly embargo info obtained from NVIDIA (again, by VideoCardz), but obviously cover that liberally with seasoning.

If correct, though, the RTX 5070 hasn't been mentioned for review embargoes yet, and the potential of it lagging behind the RTX 5070 Ti is further reinforced by what's happened here with the incoming version of HWiNFO.

More fuel to the idea of a 'delay'?

Are we going to get the RTX 5070 at the very end of February, then? Or indeed could this graphics card even be delayed to March (early in the month, presumably), as has been hinted at via other rumors? Clearly, we'll have to wait and see, and folks who are more keen on the vanilla version of the 5070 will have to keep their fingers crossed.

However, it's starting to feel like the speculation around a slight delay may be on the money, which would certainly be disappointing for some PC gamers. (As there's definitely more excitement around the RTX 5070, than the 5070 Ti, given all the chatter around the latter being a relatively weak generational uplift).

There's a notable difference between these two models, of course, namely that, as just confirmed by NVIDIA, the RTX 5070 Ti uses the same chip as the RTX 5080, which is GB203, but the RTX 5070 drops that down a couple of tiers to GB205.

Also, the RTX 5070 Ti doesn't have a Founders Edition either, which, given the third-party pricing for the RTX 5080 compared to the MSRP, is going to make for some interesting pitching from board makers taking into account the recommend price for the RTX 5070 Ti ($749 in the US).