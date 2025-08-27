More Clair Obscur games on the way, is a franchise and not one-off RPG

Clair Obscur is a franchise, and more games are on the way that will be set in the series...but exact details remain unknown on Sandfall's sequel plans.

TL;DR: Clair Obscur is evolving into a multi-chapter video game franchise, with Expedition 33 as its successful debut. Developed by Sandfall Interactive, the RPG sold over 3 million copies by May 2025. The studio plans cautious expansion, maintaining creative integrity and a small team for future installments.

Clair Obscur is now a video games franchise that will have multiple chapters, and Expedition 33 was just the beginning of what's to come.

Fans of the breakout RPG hit Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have something to look forward to. Developer Sandfall Interactive has confirmed that more games are on the way, with Expedition 33 creative director Guillaume Broche clarifying that Clair Obscur is just the moniker, or the name, of the fantasy roleplaying series. The IP itself is becoming bigger than Sandfall had originally anticipated, Broche says, and the studio wants to keep its team relatively small.

"Clair Obscur is the franchise name. Expedition 33 is one of the stories that we want to tell in this franchise. Exactly what it will look like, and what the concept will be...it's still too soon to announce. What is sure is that this is not the end of the Clair Obscur franchise," Broche said in a recent interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays.

The director says that the workers at Sandfall were "very happy people" during Expedition 33's production cycle. Broche wants the team to be mindful in how "money can change things in the wrong way," signalling that the indie team may be more conservative in its ambitions to expand the franchise.

As for the direction of the new Clair Obscur game, it may be similar to Expedition 33, at least in terms of execution and mechanics.

"Expedition 33 is such a fusion of everything I love in games, in storytelling, in art and everything that it's tough to start from scratch again, and to find a new place of your joy and sincerity," Broche said in the interview.

Expedition 33 is one of the highest-rated games of the year and sold 1 million copies in just 3 days, then moving on to sell 3.3 million copies as of May 2025.