Sony confirms cancelation of two live-service games, including multiplayer God of War

Sony has confirmed the cancellation of two in-development live-service games, one of which was based in the tumultuous God of War universe.

Sony has officially canceled two live-service games that were being developed by Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games. God of War fans will be saddened to know that one of the live-service games that was in development was reportedly based in the incredible world of God of War.

The news comes from Bloomberg, which reports Sony has confirmed the cancelation of the two live-service games in a statement to the publication. Notably, Sony informed Bloomberg that the studios behind each of the titles aren't being disbanded or shutdown, and that both are working with Sony on what will be their next projects moving forward.

As for the studios specifically, Bend Studio confirmed last year it started working on a new IP, but it remains unclear if that new IP was the one that Sony canned. Additionally, Bend Studio reportedly assisted in the development of God of War Ragnarok between 2020 and 2022, which was before the cancelation of its project.

It appears Sony is taking a more thoughtful approach to what new live-service game it is working on, as the publisher has had a somewhat hit-and-miss history as of late. Sony released Helldivers 2 at the beginning of last year, and it was the publisher's first simultaneous release on PC and PlayStation. The release was a monumental success, and has resulted in more Helldivers media being in the works. However, Sony also dropped the ball completely with the release and immediate failure of Concord, which was rumored to have cost as much as $400 million to develop and market.