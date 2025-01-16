All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA responds to new US government restrictions on artificial intelligence

NVIDIA has responded to the US government's new export controls and restrictions on computing chips that are designed to power artificial intelligence.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The US Department of Commerce has imposed strict restrictions on the international sale of advanced GPUs used for AI, aiming to create a secure technological ecosystem and mitigate national security risks.

Global NVIDIA exports are the latest casualty of the international AI arms race, with the US Department of Commerce announcing heavy restrictions on the international sale of advanced computer chips, specifically GPUs, used for artificial intelligence.

3

As detailed by Semafor, the move aims to build a "trusted technological ecosystem around the world" and "protect against the national security risks associated with AI". The proposed framework would affect nations worldwide, with certain allied countries and partners exempt from the controls.

The details of the regulations, as reported by WSWS, include a 3-tier system. The first tier, compromising US allies including Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan - would receive no restrictions. The second tier, consisting of approximately 120 countries, will have limits set on the number of AI chips they are able to receive through a license approval system. The third tier, and the main aim of the regulations - would include total bans on exports from China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea.

3

NVIDIA expressed its opposition to these measures in a blog post on Monday, where Vice President of Government Affairs Ned Finkle condemned the moves as "unprecedented and misguided." While also warning of the potential harm to US innovation and global competitiveness. Understandably, this move seeks to threaten much of NVIDIA's global business model, however, gamers and hardware enthusiasts can rest assured - as gaming GPUs are among the proposed restriction's exceptions.

