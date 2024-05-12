MSI launches new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Shadow 3X, which looks similar to the Ventus 3X

The new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G SHADOW 3X OC is a thinner and lighter version of the Ventux 3X, and sports a darker stealthier color scheme.

MSI has introduced a new GPU with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G SHADOW 3X OC, which looks like a darker version of the Ventus 3X reference model we reviewed when the GPU launched in January 2024. The Shadow 3X sports an out-of-the-box boost clock speed of 2640 MHz (which can be pushed to 2655 MHz via MSI Center), so it should perform slightly better than the non-OC Ventus variant.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G SHADOW 3X OC.
The new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G SHADOW 3X OC.

The big difference here isn't just the color, which takes the silver of the Ventus line-up and switches it out for a darker bronze or brown metallic look. The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G SHADOW 3X OC is thinner, 43mm versus 50mm, and lighter, 838 grams versus 1107 grams.

Being thinner and lighter but retaining the same look as the Ventus 3X, MSI's new Shadow line could be the series' next evolution. It represents MSI's most affordable range of GeForce RTX graphics cards.

Cooling-wise, you've got the same TORX FAN 4.0 setup, copper baseplate, heat pipes that cover the length of the GPU, and features like Zero Frozr, which turns the fans off once GPU temperatures fall below a certain threshold. The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G SHADOW 3X OC also includes a reinforced backplate, ala the Ventus 3X, and comes bundled with a support bracket.

With its stealthy design, the new Shadow 3X OC GPU features NVIDIA's specs for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER: 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit bus, 8448 CUDA Cores, and a TDP of 285W. The product page for the new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G SHADOW 3X OC is now live, and pricing is expected to be fairly close to the $799 USD MSRP.

NEWS SOURCES:msi.com, wccftech.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

