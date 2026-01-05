DLSS 4.5 announced, powered by an AI model 5 times more powerful than DLSS 4

TL;DR: NVIDIA launched DLSS 4.5, enhancing AI upscaling with a second-generation Transformer model offering five times more computational power than DLSS 4. It improves image quality, reduces artifacts, and supports up to 6X AI-generated frames for smoother 4K 240Hz Path Traced gaming.

Although we didn't get any new GeForce RTX GPU announcements from NVIDIA at CES 2026, not that we were expecting any based on the current memory crisis, but we did get the announcement and launch of DLSS 4.5.

Building on DLSS 4, which launched alongside the RTX Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series in 2025, DLSS 4.5's second-generation Transformer model for Super Resolution features five times the computational power of the original DLSS 4's Transformer model. NVIDIA calls it its most sophisticated AI upscaling model so far, trained on a significantly expanded data set.

Now, as we and others have already covered, DLSS 4's Super Resolution model, which improves performance by upscaling from lower resolutions to 1080p, 1440p, or 4K, is (or was) the gold standard, offering impressive image clarity. So then, how good can DLSS 4.5 be?

Well, there's always room for improvement, and when it comes to DLSS 4.5's second-generation Transformer model, which NVIDIA says will take advantage of GeForce RTX 40 and 50 Series more advanced Tensor Cores, to reduce unwanted effects like ghosting and shimmering while also restoring fine detail like minor particle effects and more. The result is effectively DLSS upgraded again, with even better image quality.

That said, the second part of DLSS 4.5 is Multi Frame Generation, now supporting up to 6X AI-generated frames that benefit from the improved image input quality. This new Dynamic Multi Frame Generation is designed to deliver up to 4K 240 Hz or FPS Path Tracing performance in demanding titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages and others, with better frame pacing. As with the original Multi Frame Generation, this DLSS 4.5 feature is exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 Series and is set to arrive sometime in Spring 2026.

As for DLSS 4.5's new second-generation Super Resolution, it's available now via the NVIDIA App and works right away with all DLSS 4 compatible titles.