AMD's Adrenalin software for Radeon GPUs is getting AI features for RDNA 4

AMD officially announced its next-gen RDNA 4 graphics architecture at CES 2025, complete with "supercharged" AI hardware and other upgrades. It's set to debut in the desktop gaming market with the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 in Q1 2025, with the company focusing on these GPUs' AI capabilities with FSR 4 and new features for its Adrenalin software and driver.

These new AI features will run locally on RDNA 4 GPUs with 'AMD Chat,' which allows users to learn more about their AMD products, including information on how to get the best performance out of their Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 GPUs. This very cool feature should tie into Adrenaline's suite of FidelityFX, HYPR-RX, and overclocking capabilities.

Adrenalin's AI features and capabilities go beyond adding a helpful AI to chat with; there's more cool stuff on the way.

The key is that all these tools will run locally on an RDNA 4 GPU. Adrenalin also has productivity features like an AI image generator and one that summarizes documents. These popular AI tools are already in various applications; however, integrating them directly into Radeon software will allow users to take full advantage of the advanced AI capabilities of the upcoming RDNA 4 generation.

AMD didn't go into too much detail regarding Adrenalin AI. Still, we'd love for the AMD Chat functionality to go that extra step, as seen in NVIDIA's unreleased Project G-Assist, and customize, optimize, or change GPU settings without users having to tinker with things like clock speeds and memory overclocking manually.