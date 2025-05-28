NVIDIA's new 800V high-voltage DC power distrbution system will fuel next-gen data centers

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

NVIDIA recently announced that it would be adopting a new 800V high-voltage DC power distribution system, which will power the waves of next-generation data centers.

In a new post on X by insider @Jukanlosreve we're hearing that 3 semiconductor companies have been officially named as NVIDIA partners in developing this new 800V high-voltage system, referred to as the "three major power IC players" with Infineon, Texas Instruments (TI), and Navitas.

NVIDIA's new 800V high-voltage DC power distribution system has an extremely complex design, with companies forced to offer robust and diverse power solutions to help NVIDIA achieve its lofty goals. NVIDIA is most likely preparing to introduce more power semiconductors in the future, but in the early stages of this new ultra-high-end battleground, these three companies will hold a very important competitive edge.

The new 800V high-voltage DC system will see the complete move of the power supply modules out of the server racks themselves, which will free up internal space for more compute and networking modules, maximizing compute density. In its first phase, PSUs will be placed beside the rack in a "sidecar" configuration, where over time, NVIDIA's expansive goal is to gradually integrate these power modules into a centralized power delivery system for the entire AI data center.

This means that over time, the entire power supply solution must not just achieve far higher power density than existing technologies, but also offer end-to-end integration capabilities, extending from the power grid infrastructure, all the way through and into the internal architecture of the AI data center.

South Korean media outlet The Bell reports that NVIDIA's new technological direction presents a "very high competitive barrier' that on one side of the argument requires an expansive product lineup -- extending from the power grid infrastructure to PSUs, BBUs, and voltage converters on processor boards -- through to the necessary technical and manufacturing capabilities.

NVIDIA will need many years to get its proposed 800V high-voltage DC system fully deployed, where transitioning from sidecar configurations to fully centralized architectures to possibly take even longer. The general industry consensus is that NVIDIA's new architecture represents a significant step up in complexity when compared to current AI data centers.

As it stands, the AI data center power semiconductor supply chain is already dominated by top-tier companies, smaller PMIC companies will find themselves in a harder position to enter this new market, where their best opportunities might come from current, traditional data centers, where there is wiggle room to compete in the server power supply market.