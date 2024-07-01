Amazon AWS plans to spend over $100 billion over 10 years on data centers for AI

POPULAR

Amazon plans to spend over $100 billion to build new data centers over the next 10 years, announcing launch of the 'era of great expansion' of data centers.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

Amazon plans to spend over $100 billion on building new data centers over the next 10 years, announcing the official launch of its "era of great expansion" of data centers for the future of AI.

Amazon AWS plans to spend over $100 billion over 10 years on data centers for AI 401
Open Gallery 2

Amazon AWS (Amazon Web Services) is the global leader in cloud servers, launching its new data center expansion plans, which will create rather big business opportunities for AI server shipments. AWS server OEMs Quanta, Wiwynn, and Inventic are "gaining momentum" reports UDN, in their "shipping engines".

The US-based giant has big plans for its data center expansions, with large-scale construction to stimulate growth of demand in high-speed transmission, where in the future, the demand for optical modules in AI data centers will increase, reports UDN.

AWS has opened data centers over the years, but Amazon executives said that there is a massive surge in investment now in order to meet demand that has being pumped up because of AI. John Felton, who took over as AWS's chief financial officer this year after spending most of his career in retail fulfillment operations at Amazon, said: "We have to dive in. We have to figure it out".

Felton continued, saying that building for AI today feels like building Amazon's delivery network in the years that have passed. He said: "It's a little uncertain". AWS is expanding in Virginia, Ohio, and more. Kevin Miller, AWS vice president of global data centers added: "We're just keeping our heads down and focusing on delivering that capacity right now".

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
$29449.95
$29449.95$29449.95$28749.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/1/2024 at 10:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wsj.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags