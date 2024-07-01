Amazon AWS plans to spend over $100 billion over 10 years on data centers for AI

Amazon plans to spend over $100 billion on building new data centers over the next 10 years, announcing the official launch of its "era of great expansion" of data centers for the future of AI.

Amazon AWS (Amazon Web Services) is the global leader in cloud servers, launching its new data center expansion plans, which will create rather big business opportunities for AI server shipments. AWS server OEMs Quanta, Wiwynn, and Inventic are "gaining momentum" reports UDN, in their "shipping engines".

The US-based giant has big plans for its data center expansions, with large-scale construction to stimulate growth of demand in high-speed transmission, where in the future, the demand for optical modules in AI data centers will increase, reports UDN.

AWS has opened data centers over the years, but Amazon executives said that there is a massive surge in investment now in order to meet demand that has being pumped up because of AI. John Felton, who took over as AWS's chief financial officer this year after spending most of his career in retail fulfillment operations at Amazon, said: "We have to dive in. We have to figure it out".

Felton continued, saying that building for AI today feels like building Amazon's delivery network in the years that have passed. He said: "It's a little uncertain". AWS is expanding in Virginia, Ohio, and more. Kevin Miller, AWS vice president of global data centers added: "We're just keeping our heads down and focusing on delivering that capacity right now".