NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 is expected to hit retail shelves on January 21, 2025

With the release date, specs, and potential performance for the GeForce RTX 5080 now out in the wild (via rumor), the only missing piece is the price.

With NVIDIA days away from formally announcing its next-generation GeForce RTX 50 Series of PC gaming GPUs, the leaks and rumors are coming in thick and fast. The latest arrives courtesy of Hong Kong outlet HKEPC (via Videocardz) and points to a January 21, 2025 launch for the GeForce RTX 5080.

The GeForce RTX 5080 is expected to launch on January 21; expect models from NVIDIA partners MSI, ASUS, GIGABYTE, PNY, INNO3D, and more, image credit: NVIDIA.

This new information is in line with previous reports stating that NVIDIA will launch the new Blackwell generation of GPUs with the GeForce RTX 5080, with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 and mid-range GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti following in late January and February, respectively. There's no word on the specific release date for these models, but January 21 for the GeForce RTX 5080 makes sense, with the reveal happening on January 6 at CES 2025.

NVIDIA's latest architecture will power the GeForce RTX 5080 and move to a more advanced process. Like other models in the 50 Series, it's set to adopt cutting-edge GDDR7 memory for a significant increase in overall memory bandwidth. However, it will retain the same 16GB capacity as its predecessor.

Based on rumor and insider information, here's a breakdown of the current GeForce RTX 50 Series specs. Although the GeForce RTX 5080 only features a 10% increase in CUDA Core count compared to the GeForce RTX 4080, it's expected to outperform the current flagship GeForce RTX 4090 thanks to improved memory speeds and architectural changes.