Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA unveils affordable AI supercomputer that fits in the palm of a hand

NVIDIA has unveiled the Jetson Orin Nano Super, the company's most affordable generative AI supercomputer, and it fits in the palm of a hand.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA has introduced the Jetson Orin Nano Super, its most affordable generative AI supercomputer, which is compact enough to fit in the palm of a hand.

NVIDIA has taken to its website to unveil its latest compact generative AI system that's designed to provide a development platform from commercial AI developers to mere hobbyists looking to explore the capabilities of generative AI.

NVIDIA, the company powering the mass push into AI-infused software, has announced the new NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, which provides as much as a 1.7x leap in generative AI interference performance, along with a 70% increase in performance to 67 INT8 TOPS. Additionally, NVIDIA has increased the Jetson Orin Nano Super's memory bandwidth by as much as 50% compared to its predecessor, bringing its total memory bandwidth to 102GB/s.

Moreover, if you are upset because you already own a Jetson Orin Nano and now want the performance of the Super variant, NVIDIA can get you partially the way there as the company explains in its announcement the software updates to the Super variant will benefit performance on the Jetson Orin Nano. NVIDIA writes the developer kit consists of a Jetson Orin Nano 8GB system-on-module (SoM), along with a reference carrier board designed for prototyping AI applications. More specifically, the SoM features an NVIDIA Ampere-based architecture GPU, a 6-core Arm CPU, and support for up to four cameras.

"Available today, it delivers as much as a 1.7x leap in generative AI inference performance, a 70% increase in performance to 67 INT8 TOPS, and a 50% increase in memory bandwidth to 102GB/s compared with its predecessor," writes NVIDIA

Adding, "And the price is now $249, down from $499."

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nvidia.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

