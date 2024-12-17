Budget GeForce RTX 4010 GPU spotted in China, but it's not real

TL;DR: The YouTube channel Budget-Builds Official tested a fake GeForce RTX 4010, which is actually a repurposed Ampere-based RTX A400 workstation card from Shenzen Bitland. Despite being non-existent, it performs well in 1080p gaming, running modern games at decent frame rates, and is priced at 80 pounds in the UK. The YouTube channel Budget-Builds Official tested a fake GeForce RTX 4010, which is actually a repurposed Ampere-based RTX A400 workstation card from Shenzen Bitland. Despite being non-existent, it performs well in 1080p gaming, running modern games at decent frame rates, and is priced at 80 pounds in the UK.

The YouTube channel Budget-Builds Official got its hands on a budget GeForce RTX 4010 graphics card to put it to the test. The only problem is that the GeForce RTX 4010 doesn't exist because it's not a real NVIDIA GeForce RTX option for desktops. With the card shipped from China, it turns out that it's a working GPU that delivers surprisingly impressive performance.

2

The "GeForce RTX 4010," image credit: YouTube/Budget-Builds Official.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

And no, it's not an unannounced RTX 4010; it's something else. Shenzen Bitland created the "RTX 4010" compact single-slot GPU with a simple blower-fan design. Surprisingly, the GPU works when connected to a PC, even if it requires a dated VGA cable. As seen in the full video breakdown, GPU-Z cannot detect the GPU (naturally); however, it does confirm that it features 4GB of GDDR6 memory on a 64-bit bus.

With unoptimized but working GeForce drivers (using a version designed for the RTX 4090D), the "GeForce RTX 4010" is a repurposed Ampere-based RTX A400 workstation graphics card. And one that does an okay job playing some modern PC games.

The custom A400 features a 200 MHz increase in clock speed, and the 80-pound UK asking price is a decent purchase for a GPU custom-built for entry-level OEM builds in China. What could have been a scam in that it didn't work or a GPU from a decade ago turned out to be something that could have been an RTX 4010.

As for 1080p gaming benchmarks, it manages to run Red Dead Redemption 2 with better than console settings at 30 FPS or so, Baldur's Gate 3 runs at anywhere between 40-60 FPS, with Cyberpunk 2077 without ray-tracing running at 30 FPS. And running a stress test sees the fake RTX 4010 draw around 54W of power.