Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,578 Reviews & Articles | 60,354 News Posts

Can't find a Switch? Make your own Wii portable handheld instead

The Switch is sold out everywhere, so maybe try building your own handheld instead

Derek Strickland | Apr 27, 2020 at 07:29 am CDT (2 mins, 0 secs time to read)

The Nintendo Switch is practically sold out across the globe. So if you can't buy a handheld, why not make one instead?

Custom handhelds are pretty amazing. They often carve up old-school consoles like the Wii and jam them into small form factors like an Altoids tin (yes, really). And now you can make your own...but there's some assembly required.

Renowned modder G-man is selling a unique DIY kit for his G-Boy handheld, which packs in a Wii console into a custom 3D-printed Gameboy chassis. The kit costs $325, and comes with a 3.5-inch LCD screen, custom-designed chips, screws, triggers, and PCBs, including one that fully emulates the functionality of a GameCube controller. But there's some big catches: You have to solder everything together and dremel your own Wii PCB to exact specs. The kit doesn't come with a pre-cut Wii motherboard (Nintendo would NOT be happy if it did).

The G-Boy sports USB-C, and the internal flash drive is accessible through USB-C, along with Power Delivery for quicker recharges.

This kit is a great way to get into hardware modding and acts as an entry point to custom builds as well as the budding and ultra-knowledgeable community who makes these crazy builds possible.

The G-Boy kit includes:

  • 3D Printed G-Boy Case (Includes all required screws, 3D printed parts, and battery contacts)
  • 3.5" LCD VGA Display
  • RVL PMS (Includes RGB LED PCB, Light Pipe and Thermistor)
  • USB-C Charging & USB PCB (Includes SD to USB adapter)
  • GC+ v2.0 Controller PCBs (Includes front and shoulder button controller boards and 2x analog sticks)
  • Digital Audio Amp PCB
  • Heatsink and Blower Fan (Includes copper cooling plate)
  • The kit DOES NOT include a console, ABXY buttons & Dpad (Buy NDSL ones), micro SD card, or 18650 lithium-ion cells! Those are the only non-included required parts.

G-Boy Features

  • Fully portable home console
  • RVL PMS gives battery charging/protection, system regulators, and battery level indication
  • USB-C Power Delivery Charging
  • Internal USB storage accessible over the USB-C cable
  • Audio Amplifier using digital audio for speakers and headphones
Buy at Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.99
$59.99$74.95$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2020 at 11:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.