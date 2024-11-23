Overwatch 2's new tank character is here, check it out

Blizzard announces new Overwatch 2 tank hero 'Hazard' which is playable all weekend before joining the game officially when Season 14 drops.

Blizzard has just unleashed a new tank hero into Overwatch 2 with the introduction of Hazard, which is playable all weekend before joining the game in an official way in Season 14. Check out Hazard below:

Hazard is a new charismatic and contrarian punk rocker who -- in Blizzard's words -- might look a little rough around the edges, but is a fierce defender at heart. Hazard was revealed back at DreamHack: Stockholm, with the developer releasing more details about Hazard's kit, concept, and back story.

The new hyper-mobile dive brawl tank is available to play now running through November 25 in a limited-time trial run before Hazard drops into Overwatch 2 starting with Season 14.