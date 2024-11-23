Overwatch 2's new tank character is here, check it out

Blizzard has just unleashed a new tank hero into Overwatch 2 with the introduction of Hazard, which is playable all weekend before joining the game in an official way in Season 14. Check out Hazard below:
Hazard is a new charismatic and contrarian punk rocker who -- in Blizzard's words -- might look a little rough around the edges, but is a fierce defender at heart. Hazard was revealed back at DreamHack: Stockholm, with the developer releasing more details about Hazard's kit, concept, and back story.
The new hyper-mobile dive brawl tank is available to play now running through November 25 in a limited-time trial run before Hazard drops into Overwatch 2 starting with Season 14.
- Gameplay: Hazard's gameplay is a momentum-based blend between dive and brawl playstyles that will leave opponents running for cover. His overall kit is powered by abilities that empower his mobility, Jagged Wall and Violent Leap. You'll dive into the backline to attack low-health heroes but can easily shift back to the front line to keep the opposing tank in check.
- Jagged Wall: creates a spiky wall of Vanadium that will stick to any surface, including walls and ceilings, that damages and knocks back opponents that touch it. However, Hazard can use his Vault passive ability to not only climb up the Jagged Wall but also for a short distance on any vertical surface. This allows Hazard to roam around the battlefield with ease.
- Violent Leap: Once he is in position, Hazard can use Violent Leap to vertically lunge forward and viciously attack his opponents overhead. Violent Leap is a medium ranged, two-stage mobility option that also packs a punch. Activating Violent leap sends Hazard jumping towards an area, and if you press Shift or Melee during the leap Hazard will unleash a devastating slash in front of him. You'll discover there are tons of fun combos and areas to explore with Hazard across all maps in the game where that little extra ability can lead to a huge advantage.