Artificial Intelligence

Dell IR7000 with Direct Liquid Cooling: up to 480kW per rack: GB200 NVL4 with 144 x B200 GPUs

Dell's new IR7000 supports up to 480kW per rack of computing power with Direct Liquid Cooling: flexible design with NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 or GB200 NVL72.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Dell announced the IR7000 servers, supporting up to 480kW per rack with Direct Liquid Cooling, designed for Cloud, AI, and HPC. The IR7000 series features a scalable, sustainable infrastructure with high core density and advanced cooling.

Dell has just announced its new IR7000 servers that support up to 480kW per rack of computing power with Direct Liquid Cooling. Check it out:

Dell CEO Michael Dell posted on X saying: "Our new IR7000 supports up to 480kW per rack of computing power with Direct Liquid Cooling. The flexible design allows for any combination of Cloud, AI and HPC. The system is engineered to capture nearly 100% of the heat produced within each rack".

Dell has three example configurations of its new IR7000 server racks:

  1. NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 with 144 B200 GPUs (30 trillion transistors)
  2. NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 with 72 B200 GPUs
  3. 72 nodes of AMD EPYC 5th Gen CPU with up to 27,000 cores per rack

Dell's cutting-edge Integrated Rack Scalable Systems (IRSS) are designed for the most intensive AI workloads, with the company custom building the server racks to maximize space, enhance energy efficiency, and reduce costs.

Dell IR7000 with Direct Liquid Cooling: up to 480kW per rack: GB200 NVL4 with 144 x B200 GPUs 301
3

Integrated Rack 7000 (IR7000) series:

The IR7000 series to rack is a next-generation infrastructure that reimagines data centers for the new era of high-density computing. Designed for scalability, sustainability, and advanced cooling technologies, the IR7000 series to rack is optimized for large, rack-scale AI workloads with high core density and direct liquid cooling. As an Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation standards-based infrastructure to rack, the IR7000 scales As an Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation standards-based infrastructure, the IR7000 scales to support multigeneration and heterogeneous technology with diverse rack compute options.

The IR7000 series features a 21" Orv-3-based rack infrastructure with dense compute and liquid cooling for high TDP GPUs and CPUs. With integrated power busbars and DLC manifolds, the IR7000 series simplifies back-of-rack serviceability and cabling, paving the way for standardization. The series also includes power shelves that eliminate PSU/PDU cabling complexity and supports both in-rack and in-row CDUs.

Dell IR7000 with Direct Liquid Cooling: up to 480kW per rack: GB200 NVL4 with 144 x B200 GPUs 303
3

Customer Benefits of the Dell IR7000 series:

  • Unparalleled simplicity: Cable-free liquid and power delivery
  • Scalable: Grow as your compute demand grows
  • Rapid deployment: Your entire HPC cluster at scale with a white-glove experience
  • Future-ready design: Support up to 480kW in each rack
  • Efficient: Integrated DLC for energy efficiency
  • Dense: Highest CPU and GPU density
  • Standardized: OCP standard-based infrastructure for large-scale AI & dense compute
  • Flexibility: Designed for multigeneration & heterogeneous technology (CPU, GPU & CPU+GPU)
  • Turnkey Rack Level Deployment: Unmatched service and support from datacenter assessment to rack scale integration
NEWS SOURCE:dell.com
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

