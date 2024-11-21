NVIDIA confirms Blackwell GPUs are in 'full production' despite cooling challenges

NVIDIA spoke to investors during a recent call, which revealed that despite potential cooling issues with Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA will continue to push "full steam" ahead.
NVIDIA just wrapped up its Q3 2025 earnings call. The company touted the power of its coming Blackwell AI chips and how the massive popularity of its AI-centered chips will only fuel the company's revenue and profits further. Notably, NVIDIA moved to the top of the list of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies, passing the likes of Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon.
NVIDIA was able to achieve this through its AI data center business, which accounted for a staggering $30.7 billion of its quarterly earnings. By comparison, NVIDIA's gaming sector 'only' pulled in around $2-3 billion. Additionally, much of that quarterly revenue is profit for NVIDIA, with the company posting profit figures for the following quarters: Q1, $14.8 billion, $16.6 billion in Q2, and $19.3 billion in Q3. By comparison, Apple and Microsoft made $21.4 billion, and $24.7 billion profit this past quarter, respectively.
- Read more: Sony is officially trying to become the owner of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware
- Read more: Google may soon be forced to sell off Chrome if a judge is convinced
- Read more: Game Awards officially unveils nominees for Game of the Year 2024
- Read more: Officials warn of new hacking scheme involving QR codes and your physical mailbox
- Read more: Microsoft officially unveils new Windows PC smaller than Apple's Mac Mini