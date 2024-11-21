All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA confirms Blackwell GPUs are in 'full production' despite cooling challenges

NVIDIA has confirmed to company investors that Blackwell GPUs are in 'full production' and that the company is marching 'full steam' ahead with more units.

NVIDIA confirms Blackwell GPUs are in 'full production' despite cooling challenges
TL;DR: NVIDIA, during a recent investor call, confirmed its commitment to continue with the production of Blackwell GPUs despite potential cooling issues. The company's Q3 2025 earnings call highlighted the success of its AI chips, which have significantly contributed to its.

NVIDIA spoke to investors during a recent call, which revealed that despite potential cooling issues with Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA will continue to push "full steam" ahead.

NVIDIA just wrapped up its Q3 2025 earnings call. The company touted the power of its coming Blackwell AI chips and how the massive popularity of its AI-centered chips will only fuel the company's revenue and profits further. Notably, NVIDIA moved to the top of the list of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies, passing the likes of Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon.

NVIDIA was able to achieve this through its AI data center business, which accounted for a staggering $30.7 billion of its quarterly earnings. By comparison, NVIDIA's gaming sector 'only' pulled in around $2-3 billion. Additionally, much of that quarterly revenue is profit for NVIDIA, with the company posting profit figures for the following quarters: Q1, $14.8 billion, $16.6 billion in Q2, and $19.3 billion in Q3. By comparison, Apple and Microsoft made $21.4 billion, and $24.7 billion profit this past quarter, respectively.

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, theinformation.com
Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news.

