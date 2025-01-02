All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Half-Life 3 announcement close? Voice actor for G-Man teases the return of Half-Life in 2025

Mike Shapiro is the voice of G-Man from the Half-Life franchise, and he just teased that G-Man is coming to Half-Life in 2025... Half-Life 3 confirmed?!

TL;DR: Mike Shapiro, the voice actor for G-Man in the Half-Life series, hinted at his return in 2025, suggesting "unexpected surprises." Valve's new project, codenamed HLX, is speculated to be Half-Life 3, featuring advanced game physics and AI. Valve is also developing new ragdoll and gore systems.

The voice actor for G-Man from the Half-Life franchise has just teased his return to the Half-Life franchise in 2025, check out Mike Shapiro's post on X below:

Mike Shapiro is the voice actor behind both G-Man and Barney from the Half-Life franchise, posting on X a video celebrating the year ahead. Shapiro speaking in the G-Man voice said we can enjoy some "unexpected surprises" and that we'll see him in 2025... well then.

We've been hearing tons of new information on Valve's new codenamed HLX, which is expected to be Half-Life 3, which will push the boundaries of game physics, destruction, NPC AI behavior, and more. Valve has also been working on a new ragdoll and gore systems... something that would be perfect for not just Half-Life 3, but a future Left 4 Dead 3, too.

I think the many credible teases of codename HLX -- which should turn into Half-Life 3 -- were enough to get us teased... but hearing the voice of G-Man himself, using the hashtags of Valve, Half-Life, G-Man, and 2025 are all but confirmation that Valve could unveil (or even release) Half-Life 3 this year.

Valve... please give us Half-Life 3 in the same year that we get Grand Theft Auto 6. Console owners can enjoy their game of the year, and PC gamers can enjoy their game of the year. Imagine that... Half-Life 3 and GTA 6 released in the same year, this is the best timeline.

