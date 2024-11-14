Here's how you can win NVIDIA's sweet custom Half-Life 2-themed RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card

TL;DR: NVIDIA is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Half-Life 2 by giving away a custom GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card featuring the Half-Life 2 logo and Gordon Freeman. The card has 10240 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory, capable of handling the upgraded graphics of Half-Life 2 RTX. NVIDIA is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Half-Life 2 by giving away a custom GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card featuring the Half-Life 2 logo and Gordon Freeman. The card has 10240 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory, capable of handling the upgraded graphics of Half-Life 2 RTX.

NVIDIA is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Valve's game-changing Half-Life 2, with an exclusive custom-wrapped GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card with the Half-Life 2 logo and Gordon Freeman... you can win it, too! Check it out:

NVIDIA explained in its post on X: "Welcome! Welcome to City 17! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Half-Life 2, we're giving away an exclusive custom wrapped GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU, highlighting the iconic Gordon Freeman. Want it? Comment #HalfLife2RTX + like this post to enter!"

The giveaway is awesome, but I don't know if I'd ever want to install that into a PC... it would be an amazing collector's item to sit on a shelf (in glass, of course). But, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card packs 10240 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6X memory, which will be able to easily handle Half-Life 2 RTX when it drops with its huge upgrade in graphics and lighting.

Our own Kosta got some time with Half-Life 2 RTX remix, with his final thoughts on the new project: "However, once you see it in person and get a real sense of the immersive and impressive new lighting and detail, it makes you realize that this project is more than the sum of its parts and that RTX Remix is something developers and publishers everywhere should embrace to remaster and remake older PC games for the current generation of gamers".