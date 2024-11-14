Half-Life 2 RTX celebrates 20th anniversary with a new video showing the game off

TL;DR: Orbifold Studios released a new trailer for Half-Life 2 RTX to mark the game's 20th anniversary. Project Lead Wormslayer expressed his long-standing admiration for the game and highlighted the use of RTX Remix in the remastering process to enhance the original experience. Orbifold Studios released a new trailer for Half-Life 2 RTX to mark the game's 20th anniversary. Project Lead Wormslayer expressed his long-standing admiration for the game and highlighted the use of RTX Remix in the remastering process to enhance the original experience.

Orbifold Studios has unleashed a new trailer for Half-Life 2 RTX to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Half-Life 2, check it out:

In the video, we hear from Project Lead Wormslayer, who said that "Half-Life 2 is my favorite game. It's something I've been playing for over 20 years now. It was unlike any other game I've played before". Personally, I echo those comments... Valve's release of Half-Life 2 was incredible at the time, being one of the best games ever released, and still holds that title even to this day.

In full, Project Lead Wormslayer said: "Half-Life 2 is my favorite game. It's something I've been playing for over 20 years now. It was unlike any other game I'd played before. the whole game is packed with memorable experiences: stepping off the train for the first time and walking up that platform and seeing Dr Breen appear on the giant screen above you. The gameplay and the storytelling still stand up incredibly well, but we just wanted to recapture that sense of awe that we all had 20 years ago playing it for the first time. RTX remix is the core of our remastering process. The original engine has very hard limits".

Our own Kosta got some time with Half-Life 2 RTX remix, with his final thoughts on the new project:

"However, once you see it in person and get a real sense of the immersive and impressive new lighting and detail, it makes you realize that this project is more than the sum of its parts and that RTX Remix is something developers and publishers everywhere should embrace to remaster and remake older PC games for the current generation of gamers".