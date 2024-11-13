Microsoft takes usual holiday break from Windows 11 updates in December, with no preview patch

We'll get the main Patch Tuesday update delivered on December 10 as usual, but there won't be a preview update later in the month, as is normally the case.

Microsoft is taking its traditional break from updates in December, so Windows 11 and 10 users will only get a monthly cumulative update next month - and no preview release.

November updates are happening as usual, what with the Patch Tuesday release just having landed, and there's going to be a preview update (of the non-security variety) that'll be deployed late in the month for those brave enough to download an optional upgrade.

However, in December, there won't be any such preview update at the end of the month due to it being the holidays, with Microsoft staff taking a break. As noted, Windows 11 and 10 PCs will still receive the main monthly cumulative update for December (of course).

Normal service will be resumed in January, Microsoft tells us. As we noted at the outset, this is no surprise, as every year, the software giant gives employees a bit of a breather in terms of preview development in this manner.

On the subject of cumulative updates, the just-arrived November patch for Windows 11 delivers the fix for an odd bug whereby Task Manager reported that zero processes were running on the host PC (which would be quite something to see, but of course, this was a case of misreporting).

The update also resolves another bug that had been bothering some Windows 11 users by causing their internet connection to drop out, one of the more unpleasant glitches it's possible to encounter.

