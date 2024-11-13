Trump making Elon Musk head of 'DOGE' could be the latest move sending Bluesky to the moon

Droves of X users have apparently been abandoning Musk's social media platform since Trump's election victory, with Bluesky gaining a million new users.

The US election has seen winners away from the political landscape, and Bluesky has been one of them, with the social media firm seemingly benefiting from an exodus of users from X.

Yesterday, Bluesky declared that it had gained a million new recruits (on X, as you can see above).

As TechCrunch reports, the social media outlet reached approximately 14.6 million users as of November 12, having witnessed a surge of folks joining over the weekend. (Bluesky membership was around 9 million just a couple of months back in September 2024).

TechCrunch further observed that the spike in popularity meant that Bluesky shot up the charts for iOS apps, and was the number two iPhone app in the US Apple App Store on Monday.

Bluesky thinking

It dropped back a place yesterday, but what do you know - today, Bluesky just posted on X to say that its iPhone app is now top of the App Store rankings, no less. Which has to make you wonder if the latest political happening for Musk has had anything to do with that.

In case you missed it, Trump has revealed that Musk is to head up a Department of Government Efficiency (or DOGE, ahem), along with venture capitalist Vivek Ramaswamy. As The Independent reports, despite its name, DOGE will operate from outside of the government, overseeing federal departments and cutting budgets, or indeed firing staff who are a "massive waste."

Perhaps Bluesky membership is still ticking up strongly as we type this, and the company will be announcing another milestone in terms of new recruits shortly. We'll be keeping a curious eye on the situation, certainly.